Home / World News / US recalls top diplomat in Colombia as tensions with President Petro rise

US recalls top diplomat in Colombia as tensions with President Petro rise

Colombian President Gustavo Petro responded in kind, recalling Colombia's ambassador to Washington for consultation

US flag, US, united states
The Trump administration on Thursday recalled its top diplomat in Colombia for urgent consultations. Photo: pexels
AP Bogota
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 6:45 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Trump administration on Thursday recalled its top diplomat in Colombia for urgent consultations after recent comments from Colombia's president appearing to question the US position on an alleged plan to remove him from office.

The US State Department said Thursday that the charge d'affaires at the US embassy in Bogota, John McNamara, would be returning to Washington following baseless and reprehensible statements from the highest levels of the government of Colombia.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro responded in kind, recalling Colombia's ambassador to Washington for consultation. He said he wants to talk to Amb. Daniel Garca Pea about progress on Colombia's priorities in the bilateral relationship.

US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said in statement that the administration would also be pursuing other measures to make clear our deep concern over the current state of our bilateral relationship. The statement did not elaborate on the reasons for the recall.

Petro has grappled this week with an apparent effort by current or former members of his administration to push him from office.

Colombia's Attorney General's Office said Tuesday that it had opened an investigation into a plan allegedly led by Petro's own former Foreign Affairs Minister Alvaro Leyva. Spanish newspaper El Pais had published audio recordings over the weekend that appeared to contemplate such a plan.

Leyva had allegedly approached some US lawmakers to rally international pressure on Petro.

On Wednesday, Petro said on X that there had been an attempted coup and he called on the US justice system to investigate.

The other times that they have wanted to kill me the previous US administration helped me, he wrote. From here on, Bolivar's sword follows its libertarian path, and the energy of the light and vibrant people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Russia becomes 1st country to recognise Taliban's rule in Afghanistan

House passes Trump's big tax bill, sends it to President's desk for assent

Russia won't back down from Ukraine war objectives: Putin tells Trump

Dubai's restaurant boom faces rising costs and market saturation

Strikes kill 94 Palestinians in Gaza, 45 waiting for aid, say authorities

Topics :Trump administrationUS diplomatsColombia

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 6:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story