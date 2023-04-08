Home / World News / US reports 139 pediatric flu deaths this season, at least 26 mn illnesses

US reports 139 pediatric flu deaths this season, at least 26 mn illnesses

The CDC recommends that everyone ages 6 months and older get an annual flu vaccine as long as flu activity continues

Los Angeles
US reports 139 pediatric flu deaths this season, at least 26 mn illnesses

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 8:19 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A total of 139 pediatric deaths from flu have been reported so far this season in the US, according to the latest data published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There have been at least 26 million flu illnesses, 290,000 hospitalisations, and 18,000 deaths from flu this season in the country, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the CDC data.

About 1,230 people were hospitalised with flu in the latest week ending April 1, CDC data showed.

The CDC recommends that everyone ages 6 months and older get an annual flu vaccine as long as flu activity continues.

There are also prescription flu antiviral drugs that can be used to treat flu illness, which need to be started as early as possible, said the CDC.

--IANS

int/sha

Topics :FluSeasonal fluUnited States

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 7:30 AM IST

Also Read

US Centers for Disease Control flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness

4 patients admitted with H3N2 influenza virus in Mumbai, says BMC

H3N2 influenza: Symptoms, spread, prevention, what do experts say?

US weekly flu hospitalisations hit record high since 2010: CDC data

Centre raises alarm over increase in Covid positivity rate in some states

US bank lending declines by most on record in final weeks of March

McDonald Corp reduces some employees' compensation, titles amid job cuts

Asian banks lure investors with safety amid US-led banking turmoil

Russia charges Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich with espionage

All Kannadigas should pledge not to buy Amul products: Siddaramaiah

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story