'Arranged at the request of the US': China on high-level trade talks

Also Read: China cuts key rate, reserve ratio amid escalating US trade tensions China has urged the United States to pursue negotiations based on “equality, respect and mutual benefit” ahead of high-level trade talks set to take place this weekend in Switzerland. During a press briefing on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian confirmed that the upcoming meeting between Vice-Premier He Lifeng and top US officials was “arranged at the request of the US side.”

China dismisses claims of economic struggles

Responding to Washington’s recent assertions that China is struggling under high tariffs, Lin rejected the claim, stating, “No external shocks can change the fundamentals of China’s economy, which has a stable foundation, many advantages, strong resilience and great potential.”

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Lin reiterated China’s criticism of Washington on igniting the trade conflict. “The fact is, this tariff war is launched by the US,” he said. “China’s position is consistent and clear: We will fight, if fight we must. Our doors are open, if the US wants to talk.”

AlSO READ: Top Trump officials to meet with Chinese counterparts amid trade war Lin cautioned against continued pressure tactics. “There is no winner in a trade war or a tariff war,” Lin said. “If a negotiated solution is truly what the US wants, it should stop threatening and exerting pressure, and seek dialogue with China based on equality, respect and mutual benefit.”

US-China to conduct trade talks in Switzerland

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and trade representative Jamieson Greer will be representing the Donald Trump-led US administration and is expected to meet with Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng in Geneva. According to statements from both sides, the American officials will also hold talks with Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter during their visit. The date and details for the high-level trade talks have not been announced.

The talks come as concern mounts in the US over the rising costs of consumer goods, a consequence of prolonged tariff measures.