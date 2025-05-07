Do not travel to Pakistan: US government issues advisory to its citizens

Amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the US Department of State on Wednesday advised the US citizens to not travel to Pakistan. This advisory came after India launched strikes on nine terror sites in Pakistan on Wednesday.

The US Department of State said, “We are aware of reports of military strikes by India into Pakistan. This remains an evolving situation, and we are closely monitoring developments.”

The warning reminds US citizens that there is already a ‘Do Not Travel’ alert for areas near the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control because of terrorism and possible armed conflict. It also points to a broader ‘Reconsider Travel’ advisory for all of Pakistan.

ALSO READ: Pakistan went out of its way to target civilians in J&K: CM Abdullah The State Department added, “We are also aware that airspace has been closed, and many flights have been cancelled.”

They issued this advisory to US travellers currently in the region: “We advise US citizens to depart areas of active conflict if they can safely do so or to shelter in place. The US Embassy will send updates as needed through our message system.”

Actions for US citizens to take:

Exercise caution and leave the area if you find yourself unexpectedly in the vicinity of military activities.

Shelter in place if you cannot relocate.

Review your personal security plan.

Monitor local media for updates.

Keep a low profile and be aware of your surroundings.

Carry identification and cooperate with authorities.

US travel advisory for Pak, dated March 7

This isn’t the first warning. In March, the US had already asked its citizens to stay away from Pakistan due to terror threats.

ALSO READ: 'India exercised its right to respond to terror': Govt on Operation Sindoor At that time, it had said, “Do not travel to Balochistan Province and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Province, which include the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), due to terrorism. The immediate vicinity of the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict.”

India retaliates with ‘Operation Sindoor’

On Wednesday morning, India launched Operation Sindoor , striking nine sites used by terror groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The action came after the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 civilians, including a citizen of Nepal, were killed.

The Indian Defence Ministry said, “Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted.”

“India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and methods of execution,” it added.

The Indian government said it acted to keep its promise of holding those responsible for the massacre accountable, “These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable.”