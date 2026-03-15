US Senate to take up Bill seeking sweeping electoral reforms this week

The US Senate is likely to take up this week a Bill that would require voters to submit a proof of citizenship to register to cast their votes in a federal election, a move described as the "number one priority" by President Donald Trump.

The SAVE America Act also requires voters to furnish a photo identity card before exercising their franchise rights and seeks to limit mail-in ballots only for those who are disabled, ill, serving in the military, or are travelling.

A fact-sheet on the White House website noted that India and Brazil have already linked voter identity cards to a biometric database, while the US relies on self-attestation for citizenship before being allowed to vote.

"The Republicans MUST DO, with PASSION, and at the expense of everything else, THE SAVE AMERICA ACT - And not the watered down version. This is a Country Defining fight for the Soul of our Nation," Trump said in a post on social media last week. The Brennan Centre, a think-tank with offices here and in New York, said that more than 21 million Americans lack ready access to documents such as a passport or a birth certificate. "The SAVE Act would disenfranchise Americans of all ages and races, but younger voters and voters of colour would suffer disproportionately. Likewise, millions of women whose married names aren't on their birth certificates or passports would face extra steps just to make their voices heard," the Brennan Centre said.

The Bill also seeks to permanently ban men from competing in women's sports. It also seeks to ban transgender mutilation surgery for children. "President Trump is urging Congress to pass the SAVE America Act one of the most critical pieces of legislation in recent history. The SAVE America Act is overwhelmingly popular with all Americans because each provision is rooted in common sense," Karoline Leavitt, White House Press Secretary, said last week. The Republicans, with 53 members, enjoy a majority in the 100-member Senate, but are short of the 60 votes required to ensure the passage of the Bill. A section of the Republican senators too has voiced concerns over the SAVE America Act which could jeopardise the vote on the Bill in the Senate.