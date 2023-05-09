Home / World News / US set to end Covid-19 as a public health emergency from Thursday

US set to end Covid-19 as a public health emergency from Thursday

Ending the Covid-19 public health emergency will impact some benefits, leading to mounting pressure to underinsured or uninsured people

IANS Los Angeles
US set to end Covid-19 as a public health emergency from Thursday

1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 5:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The US will officially put an end to the Covid-19 public health emergency on Thursday.

The emergency was first instituted more than three years ago to provide funding and resources for the country to fight against the global pandemic, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since taking office in 2021, US President Joe Biden has repeatedly extended the emergency.

The US Departments of Health and Human Services has provided a roadmap outlining the transition away from the public health emergency. Although Covid-19 vaccines will probably be covered at least until September 30, 2024, Covid-19 treatments and testing might require out-of-pocket expenses based on health insurance. Medicaid determination is being pushed back to individual states.

Ending the Covid-19 public health emergency will impact some benefits, leading to mounting pressure to underinsured or uninsured people.

The mandatory sharing of Covid-19 lab test results and local and state vaccine data with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will also come to an end when the public emergency ceases.

--IANS

int/sha

Also Read

Hospitals across India hold mock drills to verify Covid readiness

State prepared to handle Covid-19 wave, says Kerala Health Minister

'India believes in democratized access to all digital health solutions'

Infosys Foundation partners with Karnataka govt, rebuilds 100-bed hospital

Govt to conduct Covid response mock drill on Dec 27 across country

Prez Joe Biden wants airlines to pay passengers in US for lengthy delays

Pakistan among world's worst performers in internet access: Report

Follower count may drop: Musk as Twitter decides to purge inactive accounts

Russia has again halted the Black sea grain deal, says Ukraine

At least 100 people killed in Sudan's Darfur clashes: Doctors' union

Topics :CoronavirusUnited Statespublic healthEmergency

First Published: May 09 2023 | 7:12 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story