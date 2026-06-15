Home / World News / US Trade Representative Greer to visit India on June 23-24 for talks

US Trade Representative Greer to visit India on June 23-24 for talks

Greer is scheduled to visit India on June 23-24 for discussions aimed at finalising an interim trade agreement between New Delhi and Washington

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters NEW DELHI, June 15
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 4:00 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

US Trade ​Representative Jamieson ‌Greer is scheduled to visit India on June 23-24, an Indian trade ‌official said on Monday.

His discussions with Indian officials will focus on ​giving final touches to the ‌interim ​deal between ‌New Delhi and ‌Washington, the official ‌said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

World leaders welcome US-Iran peace deal, hail diplomatic breakthrough

US, Iran reach deal to end war; signing set for June 19 in Switzerland

G7 leaders gather in France, likely to discuss Iran, Ukraine at summit

How West Asia crisis unfolded: From Khamenei's death to possible peace deal

West Asia war nears end: Where do the US, Iran, Israel stand today?

Topics :US India relations India US Trade DealUS trade deals

First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story