US Trade Representative Greer to visit India on June 23-24 for talks
Greer is scheduled to visit India on June 23-24 for discussions aimed at finalising an interim trade agreement between New Delhi and Washington
Greer is scheduled to visit India on June 23-24 for discussions aimed at finalising an interim trade agreement between New Delhi and Washington
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is scheduled to visit India on June 23-24, an Indian trade official said on Monday.
His discussions with Indian officials will focus on giving final touches to the interim deal between New Delhi and Washington, the official said.
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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 4:00 PM IST