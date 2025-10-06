US volatility reminded India of need to integrate with Asia: Erik Berglof

Amid a rapidly changing world order, the volatility of India’s relationship with the US with tariff and non-tariff disruptions has reminded India of the need to integrate with the Asian region, according to Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank’s (AIIB) Chief Economist Erik Berglof.

“The raised tariff levels are not good – they are prohibitive, and so we need to find ways to hopefully get rid of some of them and then eventually maybe work around them. But we're talking a lot about investments here and investments are really suffering from this kind of uncertainty, ultimately undermining growth,” he said in an interaction with Business Standard on the sidelines of the Kautilya Economic Conclave in New Delhi.

“But again, it has opened up conversations that I didn't think I would see in India in the near future. It has reminded India of the need to integrate with all of Asia. Many of us are learning the same lessons. Also in Europe, there are specific concerns around Ukraine and so on, but fundamentally, what Europe's takeaway is that we need to coordinate more strongly among ourselves, we need to integrate even more and make ourselves more coherent,” he said. Berglof said that better India-China relations would be better for Southeast Asia, calling for a “more objective, less emotional” view on curbs on Chinese investments, and seeing the relationship not just in isolation but as all of Asia coming together for trade and investments.