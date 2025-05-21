Trump unveils $175 bn Golden Dome missile defence with space weapons

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (IST) announced that a design had been finalised for the "Golden Dome" missile defence system, adding that he expected it to be operational before the end of his term.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump said the multi-layered $175 billion defence system would put US weapons in space for the first time, Associated Press reported. He further added that the Golden Dome missile programme would have the capability to stop missiles even if they were launched from space.

Trump named Gen Michael Guetlein, the current Vice Chief of Space Operations, as the official responsible for overseeing the progress of the Golden Dome.

Golden Dome project

ALSO READ: US warns of missile threats that Donald Trump's Golden Dome may face The plan to introduce a Golden Dome missile system was announced by the US President just days after his return to the White House for a second term, with the aim of countering "next-generation" aerial threats to the country, including ballistic and cruise missiles.

Reports suggest that the Golden Dome is designed to include both ground- and space-based systems, which are capable of detecting and intercepting threats. Citing an official, the report added that over the past few months, Pentagon officials had been developing options categorised as 'medium, high and extra high', based on cost, including space-based interceptors.

This development comes after repeated warnings from the Pentagon that new missiles developed by China and Russia are so advanced that updated countermeasures are crucial.

Trump noted: "There really is no current system. We have certain areas of missiles and certain missile defence, but there is no system... There has never been anything like this."

Earlier this month, the Congressional Budget Office estimated that the space-based components of the Golden Dome alone could cost nearly $542 billion over the next two decades. Trump has made an initial request of $25 billion for the defence programme in his proposed tax break Bill. However, Air Force Secretary Troy Meink informed senators that there was no money for the project yet, and it remained in the conceptual stage.

The Golden Dome project draws inspiration from Israel's Iron Dome, which has been in use since 2011 to intercept rockets and missiles.