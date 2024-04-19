Home / World News / US vetoes widely supported UNSC resolution on Palestinian statehood

This is the second Palestinian attempt for full membership and it comes as the war in Gaza has put the more than 75-year-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict at center stage

Representational image
AP
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 7:07 AM IST
The United States vetoed a widely backed U.N. resolution on Thursday that would have paved the way for full United Nations membership for the state of Palestine.

The vote in the 15-member Security Council was 12 in favor, the United States opposed and two abstentions.

The resolution would have recommended that the 193-member General Assembly, where there are no vetoes, approve Palestine becoming the 194th member of the United Nations. Some 140 countries have already recognized the state of Palestine, so its admission would have been approved.

Before the vote, U.S. deputy State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said the United States has been very clear consistently that premature actions in New York even with the best intentions will not achieve statehood for the Palestinian people.

This is the second Palestinian attempt for full membership and it comes as the war in Gaza has put the more than 75-year-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict at center stage.

Topics :palestineUS aid to PalestinePalestine dealIsrael-PalestineUNSC bid

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 7:07 AM IST

