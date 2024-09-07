US warns Russia's election meddling more sophisticated, widespread

By Natalia Drozdiak and Chris Strohm

Russia's efforts to influence the US election are more sophisticated than in past cycles, a US intelligence official said, warning the country's activities go well beyond an alleged plot revealed in a Justice Department indictment this week.

Moscow’s tactics include targeting US swing states using artificial intelligence and influence-for-hire firms, and amplifying divisive narratives, according to the official from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity.

Earlier in the week, the Biden administration unsealed charges against two Russian nationals accused of laundering nearly $10 million to pay for a secret influence campaign to support former President Donald Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris.

The official added that Russia has other active assets and that Washington is pursuing a broad counter-effort.

“Russia is looking to amplify divisive rhetoric and influence election outcomes, which is consistent with Moscow’s broader foreign policy goals of weakening the United States and undermining Washington’s support for Ukraine,” the ODNI said in updated report on election security released Friday.

US authorities have stepped up their vigilance of election security after signs that foreign adversaries, including Russia, Iran and China, sought to meddle in the 2016 and 2020 elections. The government’s steps have included closely coordinating among agencies, calling out efforts by state-backed groups and charging individuals.





The indictment unsealed this week exposed how Russia allegedly uses popular right-wing social-media influencers to reach Americans with narratives that advance Moscow's interests.

President Vladimir Putin’s government has sought to use influencers in the US because it believes that’s a more effective way to deceive and influence Americans, the intelligence official said.

In July, the agencies warned Russia and Iran would seek to influence the 2024 US presidential election. US intelligence agencies in August blamed Iran for a recent hack of Trump’s presidential campaign.

The agencies have also said they are monitoring the possibility that actors linked to Beijing could seek to influence down-ballot races that threaten its interests.

Among the three adversaries, Russia is still seen as the US top concern, the ODNI official said, pointing to its technical ability and the significant scope and scale of its activities.