US warship docks in Trinidad and Tobago to increase pressure on Venezuela

Government officials from the twin-island nation and the US said the massive warship will remain in Trinidad until Thursday so both countries can carry out training exercises

US Warship, USS Gravely
The US Navy destroyer USS Gravely (DDG-107) approaches Port of Spain for joint training with the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force to strengthen regional security and military cooperation | Reuters
AP Port Of Spain
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 7:16 AM IST
A US warship has docked in Trinidad and Tobago's capital as the Trump administration boosts military pressure on neighbouring Venezuela and its President Nicols Maduro.

The arrival of the USS Gravely, a guided missile destroyer, in the capital of the Caribbean nation is in addition to the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford, which is moving closer to Venezuela. Maduro criticised the movement of the carrier as an attempt by the US government to fabricate "a new eternal war against his country.

US President Donald Trump has accused Maduro, without providing evidence, of being the leader of the organised crime gang Tren de Aragua.

Government officials from the twin-island nation and the US said the massive warship will remain in Trinidad until Thursday so both countries can carry out training exercises.

A senior military official in Trinidad and Tobago told The Associated Press that the move was only recently scheduled. The official spoke under condition of anonymity due to lack of authorisation to discuss the matter publicly.

Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago, has been a vocal supporter of the US military presence and the deadly strikes on suspected drug boats in waters off Venezuela.

US Embassy Charg d'Affaires Jenifer Neidhart de Ortiz said in a statement that the exercises seek to "address shared threats like transnational crime and build resilience through training, humanitarian missions, and security efforts.

The visit comes one week after the US Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago warned Americans to stay away from US government facilities there. Local authorities said a reported threat against Americans prompted the warning.

Many people in Trinidad and Tobago criticise the warship's docking in town.

At a recent demonstration outside the US Embassy, David Abdulah, the leader of the Movement for Social Justice political party, said Trinidad and Tobago should not have allowed the warship into its waters.

This is a warship in Trinidad, which will be anchored here for several days just miles off Venezuela when there's a threat of war, said Abdulah, who is also the leader of the Movement for Social Justice political party. That's an abomination.

Caricom, a regional trade bloc made up of 15 Caribbean countries, has called for dialogue. Trinidad and Tobago is a member of the group, but Persad-Bissessar has said the region is not a zone of peace, citing the number of murders and other violent crimes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Donald TrumpVenezuelaDonald Trump administrationUS MilitaryPresident Nicholás Maduro

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 7:16 AM IST

