Trump admin halts federal food aid from November 1 amid govt shutdown

The US Department of Agriculture has posted a notice on its website saying federal food aid will not go out November 1, raising the stakes for families nationwide as the government shutdown drags on.

The new notice comes after the Trump administration said it would not tap roughly $5 billion in contingency funds to keep benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programme, commonly referred to as SNAP, flowing into November. That programme helps about 1 in 8 Americans buy groceries.

Bottom line, the well has run dry, the USDA notice says. At this time, there will be no benefits issued November 01. We are approaching an inflection point for Senate Democrats.

The shutdown, which began October 1, is now the second-longest on record. While the Republican administration took steps leading up to the shutdown to ensure SNAP benefits were paid this month, the cutoff would expand the impact of the impasse to a wider swath of Americans and some of those most in need unless a political resolution is found in just a few days. The administration blames Democrats, who say they will not agree to reopen the government until Republicans negotiate with them on extending expiring subsidies under the Affordable Care Act. Republicans say Democrats must first agree to reopen the government before negotiation.

Democratic lawmakers have written to Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins requesting to use contingency funds to cover the bulk of next month's benefits. But a USDA memo that surfaced Friday says contingency funds are not legally available to cover regular benefits. The document says the money is reserved for such things such as helping people in disaster areas. It cited a storm named Melissa, which has strengthened into a major hurricane, as an example of why it's important to have the money available to mobilise quickly in the event of a disaster. The prospect of families not receiving food aid has deeply concerned states run by both parties.