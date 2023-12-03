Home / World News / US warship, multiple commercial ships under attack in Red Sea: Pentagon

US warship, multiple commercial ships under attack in Red Sea: Pentagon

The British military earlier said there had been a suspected drone attack and explosions in the Red Sea, without elaborating

Source: Bloomberg
AP Dubai

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 9:58 PM IST
An American warship and multiple commercial ships came under attack on Sunday in the Red Sea, the Pentagon said, potentially marking a major escalation in a series of maritime attacks in the Mideast linked to the Israel-Hamas war.

We're aware of reports regarding attacks on the USS Carney and commercial vessels in the Red Sea and will provide information as it becomes available, the Pentagon said.

The British military earlier said there had been a suspected drone attack and explosions in the Red Sea, without elaborating.

The Pentagon did not identify where it believed the fire came from. However, Yemen's Houthi rebels have been launching a series of attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, as well as launching drones and missiles targeting Israel as it wages war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 9:58 PM IST

