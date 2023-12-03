Home / World News / Nato should be prepared for bad news from Ukraine: Jens Stoltenberg

Nato should be prepared for bad news from Ukraine: Jens Stoltenberg

"I will leave it to the Ukrainians and military commanders to make these difficult operational decisions," Stoltenberg said

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (Photo: Reuters) | Representative Image
ANI Europe

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 7:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said NATO should be ready for bad news from Ukraine, TASS reported, citing his interview with ARD television.

"We should also be prepared for bad news," he said, when asked if he feared that the situation in Ukraine would worsen in the future. "Wars develop in phases. But we have to support Ukraine in both good and bad times."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Stoltenberg stressed the importance of enhancing ammunition production, acknowledging the inability of NATO countries to meet the rising demand. He noted Ukraine's current "critical situation" but refrained from suggesting specific actions for Kyiv to take, as reported by TASS.

"I will leave it to the Ukrainians and military commanders to make these difficult operational decisions," Stoltenberg said.

He also spoke on the challenges faced by the European defence industry.

"One of the issues we should address is the fragmentation of the European defence industry," he said.

The NATO chief also highlighted that promoting increased ammunition production is in the best interest of Europe and contributes to job growth in the industry. He emphasised the importance of preventing a surge in ammunition prices following the rise in demand. Stoltenberg mentioned that there haven't been any noteworthy developments on the battlefield in recent months and refrained from providing a forecast for future events.

"Wars are inherently unpredictable," the official said. "But we know that the more we support Ukraine, the faster the war will end," TASS reported.

Putin's decree was released by the Kremlin and took force immediately. It brings the strength of the armed forces to 1.32 million service personnel and increases the overall number of Russian military personnel to about 2.2 million, Al Jazeera reported.

Also Read

Nato summit boosted by deal to advance Sweden's bid to join alliance

NATO chief tells Erdogan 'time has come' to let Sweden join the alliance

Nato debates ways to boost ties with Ukraine as war against invasion drags

Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy seeks more support to fight Russia at Nato meeting

Turkey agrees to send Sweden's Nato accession protocol to Parl: Stoltenberg

Maintaining ecological balance can get rid of many diseases: Experts

World religious leaders, scientists inaugurate 1st Faith Pavilion at COP28

Hillary Clinton at COP28 climate talks calls for insurance sector reform

COP28 delegates urge greater action on climate-linked health risks

COP28: India refrained from signing on global renewable energy pledge

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :NATONATO allianceNato chiefRussia Ukraine ConflictUkraine

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 7:00 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story