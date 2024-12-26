Trump endorses 'The Great' Wayne Gretzky to run for 'Governor of Canada'

United States President-elect Donald Trump once again sparked a social media frenzy with his Christmas Day message suggesting legendary hockey player Wayne Gretzky should run for prime minister of Canada. Trump made the statement on Truth Social, calling Gretzky a natural leader who could easily win a national election, in another sarcastic jibe to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"I just left Wayne Gretzky, 'The Great One' as he is known in ice hockey circles," Trump wrote on Wednesday. "I said, 'Wayne, why don't you run for Prime Minister of Canada, soon to be known as the Governor of Canada? You would win easily, you wouldn't even have to campaign.'"

The "Governor of Canada" remark appeared to reference Trump’s past joke about Canada becoming the 51st US state.

Who is Wayne Gretzky?

Born in Brantford, Ontario, in 1961, Wayne Gretzky is celebrated as the greatest ice hockey player of all time. Over a 20-year NHL career, he set unparalleled records, including the all-time highest goals (894), assists (1,963), and total points (2,857).

Gretzky's dominance in the sport earned him four Stanley Cup championships with the Edmonton Oilers, nine Hart Trophies as the NHL’s Most Valuable Player, and 10 scoring titles. His jersey number 99 has been retired league-wide, a tribute to his impact on the sport.

Off the ice, Gretzky has taken on roles as a coach, hockey ambassador, and entrepreneur. While he occasionally interacts with political figures, he has consistently avoided aligning himself with partisan causes, making Trump’s endorsement all the more unexpected.

Gretzky declines, Trump pushes for movement

Trump revealed that Gretzky showed no interest in entering politics. However, he urged Canadians to start a "DRAFT WAYNE GRETZKY" movement, suggesting it would be entertaining to witness.

Gretzky, who holds dual US-Canadian citizenship, has yet to respond publicly to the remarks. The hockey legend’s family was photographed visiting Mar-a-Lago after Trump’s November election victory, with Gretzky seen wearing a white-and-gold "Make America Great Again" cap in an Instagram post.

Canadian political climate

Trump’s remarks come during a turbulent time for Canadian politics. Trudeau’s Liberal Party, currently in a coalition with the New Democratic Party (NDP), could face a no-confidence vote in January. Should the coalition collapse, Canadians may head to the polls earlier than the next scheduled federal election in October 2025.

Trump’s renewed interest in Canada extends beyond Gretzky’s hypothetical candidacy. The president-elect has proposed imposing 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian imports, potentially reshaping economic relations between the two natural allies.

In addition, Trump announced on Wednesday his intention to nominate Kevin Marino Cabrera, a Florida Republican official and 2020 campaign aide, as ambassador to Panama. The appointment aligns with Trump’s recent threats to reassert US control over the Panama Canal.

Trump’s suggestion, though unconventional, has stirred conversations about the role of public figures in politics.