Valley fever: All about the viral infection spread at California music fest

Lightning in a Bottle (LIB) is a yearly music concert held in the Central Valley region of California, US. In addition to other attractions, the festival features music performances, guest speakers, art installations that are both visual and interactive, yoga classes, group meditation, and more. After the show was successfully held at Buena Vista Lake, California from May 21 to 25, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has recently released a statement warning attendees that Valley fever cases were linked to this music festival. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp CDPH warned that the thousands of attendees who attended the well-known outdoor music fest may have been exposed to this dangerous and deadly fungus.

As per the California officials, five cases of valley fever have been identified, and three individuals infected needed hospitalisation. Health authorities believe that there are over 20,000 individuals who attended the celebration.

So, what is Valley fever? And what are its signs and symptoms? Let's dig into this further to know more.

What is Valley fever?

This fungal infection, known as valley fever, is brought on by coccidioides organisms. It can cause symptoms like fever, cough and tiredness. Two coccidioides fungi species cause valley fever. In certain regions, these fungi are frequently found in the soil.

The fungi's spores get mixed up with the air when that soil is moved around with activities such as farming, construction and wind. Individuals can then inhale that fungi into their lungs.

Valley fever, also known as acute coccidioidomycosis, can be brought by the fungi. Valley fever usually goes away on its own in mild cases. In more-extreme cases, the disease is treated with antifungal medicines.

What are the symptoms of Valley fever?

Valley fever rarely causes symptoms in several cases. Also, symptoms of Valley fever usually disappear on their own after a few weeks or months. If you really have side effects of Valley fever, they could include:

• Fatigue.

• Muscle aches and joint pain.

• Rash (erythema nodosum).

• Fever or night sweats.

• Cough or shortness of breath (dyspnea).

• Headache.

If it happens for a long duration, it's typically known as chronic pulmonary coccidioidomycosis rather than Valley fever. This might be symptomless or cause side effects like:

• Chronic cough.

• Chest pain.

• Coughing up blood (hemoptysis).

• Weight loss.

• Shortness of breath (dyspnea).

Prevention of Valley fever

Sadly, living in an area where Coccidioides fungal spores are common makes it difficult to avoid breathing them in. While not very much preventable, there are a few stages you can take to decrease your risk of Valley fever:

• Places where you will experience dust or dirt should be avoided. Use an N95 respirator mask to remove fungal spores from the air if you have to be in these areas.

• Close your windows and remain inside during dust storms.

• Gardening, digging, and other yardwork are all potential sources of fungal spore exposure.

• Use air filters inside.

• To keep away from skin infections, clean cuts and scrapes well with soap and water.

What is the treatment of Valley fever?

The severity of your condition and how well your doctor wants to manage it will determine your treatment for Valley fever. They might treat you to lower your risk of serious illness or they might suggest that you monitor your symptoms before giving you medication.

If you have a serious or continuous infection or on the other hand assuming that you have risk factors for extreme sickness (like chronic pulmonary) they might prescribe antifungal medicines. Majority of cases avoid getting sick with Valley fever. Under 1% of people diagnosed to have Valley fever die from it.