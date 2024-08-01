Despite new coal plants, India will face more power cuts by 2027: Research

India is expected to face increasing evening power cuts by 2027, according to recent research from the India Energy and Climate Centre at the University of California, Berkeley. The report indicates that this outcome is likely even if all planned coal plants and thermal power assets become fully operational by that year. Despite the projected expansion in coal and gas power, with approximately 41 GW of new firm capacity expected by 2028, researchers predict a shortfall of 15-20 GW during evening hours.

At present, India has an installed electricity capacity of 446 gigawatts (GW), with 211 GW derived from coal, 195 GW from renewable energy sources, and the remainder from gas and nuclear energy. The report notes that this capacity does not always translate to availability, particularly during peak demand periods exacerbated by extreme weather conditions. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The report indicates that on May 30 this year, peak power demand reached 250 GW at 3 pm. This indicates that India’s most reliable power source, coal, cannot meet this demand on its own.

India’s power crisis: Renewable energy to the rescue

According to the research, India can avoid the imminent power shortage only if it intensifies efforts to enhance its renewable energy-backed power generation capacity.

India’s climate commitments include a target to add 500 GW of electricity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030, with at least 293 GW expected to come from solar power. To date, the country has installed approximately 85 GW of solar capacity.

However, the lack of adequate storage solutions for solar energy exacerbates India’s power crisis. While solar energy can address daytime demand spikes, it cannot meet night-time demand, the report points out.

More From This Section

To mitigate the risk of power shortages, researchers recommend a strategic increase in utility-scale solar plants and battery storage. By 2027, adding 100-120 GW of new solar capacity, with 50-100 GW equipped with batteries capable of providing 4-6 hours of supply, could help prevent evening shortages.

India’s power crisis: Rapid solar solutions suggested

The report also notes that while new thermal or hydro power plants take 5-8 years to build, solar and storage systems can be constructed in just 1-2 years, offering a rapid and effective solution to the impending power crisis.

Nevertheless, the study maintains that even with an anticipated addition of 100 GW of renewable energy by 2027, the grid could still experience substantial shortages in the evening.

The study also predicts that India’s electricity demand will quadruple by 2047. This growth can be economically met with low-cost renewable energy and improved energy storage infrastructure.