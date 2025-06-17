TikTok ban on hold? Trump hints at more time for ByteDance to sell app

US President Donald Trump has indicated that China-based tech company ByteDance may receive more time to sell off its US operations of the short-video platform TikTok, according to news agency Reuters.

Addressing reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday, Trump signalled that the divestment deadline — currently set for June 19 — could be extended. The extension is under consideration amid renewed concerns over TikTok’s ownership structure and its growing influence on American youth, particularly in the political landscape.

ALSO READ: Asia tightens curbs on TikTok, Meta even as US continues to struggle Trump acknowledged the app’s political utility, especially during his 2024 campaign. “I didn’t want to shut it down while it’s helping us connect with young voters,” he previously stated in May. His latest comments reinforce the notion that TikTok’s reach and appeal could influence the final decision on whether or not to enforce the sale.

Ban delays and legal framework This is not the first time Trump has opted to delay action on TikTok. He has already postponed the platform’s ban twice — moves reportedly backed by his attorney general. With the current divestment deadline looming later this month, The Wall Street Journal has suggested another extension remains possible. The legislative backdrop is the Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, which was passed with bipartisan support in 2023. Under the law, TikTok was officially banned in the United States starting January 19, 2025, due to national security and data privacy concerns. However, after returning to office, Trump granted a 75-day grace period — once upon taking office and again in April.

Bytedance’s talks with Trump administration ALSO READ: Data privacy: Irish privacy watchdog hits TikTok with 530 mn euro fine Under the Biden administration, ByteDance had made it clear that it had no intention of selling TikTok. That stance shifted in April when the company confirmed it had opened dialogue with the Trump administration to explore options for resolving the US portion of its operations. Any such resolution, however, would require a green light from Chinese regulators. Although ByteDance’s US investors are still actively working to finalise a deal, diplomatic complexities persist. A Reuters source familiar with the negotiations said talks remain ongoing, but meaningful progress will depend heavily on broader US-China relations.