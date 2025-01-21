Ramaswamy leaves DOGE after Trump takes office, to run for Ohio governor

Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy announced on Monday that he is leaving the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to run for Ohio governor.

Donald Trump, to lead the department alongside billionaire Elon Musk. In a statement to X, he wrote, "It was my honour to help support the creation of DOGE. I'm confident that Elon and his team will succeed in streamlining the government."

According to a report, he announced his exit from the department on Monday after Donald Trump took office. He said, "I'll have more to say very soon about my plans in Ohio. Most importantly, we're all in to help President Trump make America great again!" Anna Kelly, a spokesperson for the Trump Team, appreciated Ramaswamy's role in creating DOGE and thanked him for his support. He is yet to formally announce his Ohio Governor run, which is slated for 2026.

Ramaswamy's exit a planned move?

According to a report in Politico, Ramaswamy's exit from the department was a planned move by his colleague Elon Musk. The report suggests that Musk made it evident in recent days that he wanted Ramaswamy out, owing to his rant over H-1B visas on X.

It further mentions that other than Musk, many in Republican circles were irked by Ramaswamy for a variety of reasons. "Ramaswamy “just burned through the bridges and he finally burned Elon,” said a Republican strategist close to Trump advisors. “Everyone wants him out of Mar-a-Lago, out of D.C.”

In December 2024, entrepreneur-turned-politician Ramaswamy slammed the American culture and said that tech companies hire foreign workers in part because of a mindset in the country that has 'venerated mediocrity over excellence.'