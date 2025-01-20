Republican leader Donald John Trump, on Monday, took oath as the 47th president of the United States. The swearing-in ceremony happened in the Capitol Rotunda due to the cold temperatures outside. Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath to Trump. After leaving the White House four years ago in a controversial manner, Republican leader Donald Trump marked his re-entry at the US Capitol by taking oath as the 47th President of the United States (US). This time Trump took oath using a personal Bible given to him by his mother in 1955.

Initially planned as a grand event, Trump's inauguration ceremony took place inside the Capitol building, because of the extremely cold weather, in presence of around 600 people, which included foreign dignitaries, some of the world's richest individuals, tech entrepreneurs and former US Presidents among others.

'Congratulations dear friend Trump' Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Donald Trump on his oath taking. "Congratulations my dear friend President Donald Trump on your historic inauguration as the 47th President of the United States! I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world. Best wishes for a successful term ahead!" he said. 'A new era of national success' Incumbent President Joe Biden welcomed Trump saying, "Welcome home," as he entered the White House with his wife Melania Trump. He also wrote a letter to Trump, though refused to reveal the details of the letter.Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Donald Trump on his oath taking. "Congratulations my dear friend President Donald Trump on your historic inauguration as the 47th President of the United States! I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world. Best wishes for a successful term ahead!" he said.

Trump said that the American dream will soon be back and thriving like never before. He also talked about the establishment of DOGE - the new department of government efficiency. Addressing the inauguration ceremony Trump said, "“I return to the presidency confident and optimistic that we are at the start of a thrilling new era of national success. A tide of change is sweeping the country.” Trump called for the revolution of common sense in his address. "My message to Americans today is that it is time for us to once again act with courage, vigour and the vitality of history’s greatest civilisation,” he said.

Also Read

Inauguration day

Trump's inauguration day began with a service at St John's Church, a historic Washington DC church, followed by tea at the White House. After taking oath and signing some key documents, he is scheduled to attend a lunch hosted by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies.

Later, Trump is also scheduled to appear at three inaugural balls throughout the city - the Commander-in-Chief Ball, the Liberty Inaugural Ball and the Starlight Ball.

Trump is also expected to sign over 200 executive orders on his very first day on multiple issues, including tariffs and immigration. An executive order doesn't require Congress' approval for implementation.