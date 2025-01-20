Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Trump ends Biden-era border app that gave legal entry to 1 mn migrants

A notice on the website of Customs and Border Protection Monday just after Trump was sworn in let users know that the app is no longer available

Donald Trump
The move adheres to a promise Trump made during his campaign. | Photo: X
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 11:52 PM IST
The Trump administration Monday ended use of a border app called CBP One that has allowed nearly 1 million people to legally enter the United States with eligibility to work. 

A notice on the website of Customs and Border Protection Monday just after Trump was sworn in let users know that the app that had been used to allow migrants to schedule appointments at eight southwest border ports of entry is no longer available. The notice said that existing appointments have been cancelled. 

The move adheres to a promise Trump made during his campaign and will please critics who say it was an overly generous magnet for more people to come to Mexico's border with the United States.

The CBP One app has been wildly popular. It is an online lottery system to give appointments to 1,450 people a day at eight border crossings. They enter on immigration parole, a presidential authority that Joe Biden used more than any other president since it was introduced in 1952.

Topics :Joe BidenDonald TrumpMigration

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 11:52 PM IST

