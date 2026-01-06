Vivek Ramaswamy steps away from social media amid Ohio race: Here's why

Indian-origin Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy on Monday (local time) said he was stepping away from social media. The move comes at a time when Ramaswamy is seeking the governership of Ohio.

In an opinion piece published in The Wall Street Journal, Ramaswamy said he plans to become a “social-media teetotaler” in 2026. He wrote that he deleted X and Instagram from his phone on New Year’s Eve.

“I’ll spend my newfound time listening to more voters in real-world Ohio, developing more policies to make our state affordable, and being more present with my family,” he wrote, adding that quitting social media would make him “a better leader and a happier man.”

Why Vivek Ramaswamy is abstaining from social media Ramaswamy said he witnessed a surge in racial slurs and abuse on social media in 2025. However, he noted that his experience on the ground in Ohio was very different. He said that during visits across all 88 counties of Ohio, he did not hear a single bigoted remark from voters. Ramaswamy has frequently faced racial abuse online. Last June, after he posted a photo holding his sons, several users left racist and hostile comments. Some questioned his Americanness, while others mocked his background or appearance. One user even asked an AI bot to alter the image’s background to a “garbage-filled street in India". Other comments included calls for his deportation and openly racist remarks.

Social media creates a distorted picture Ramaswamy argued that social media creates a distorted picture of reality that increasingly affects governance. He said political staffers are often young and overly focused on online trends, causing real-world political conversations to mirror social media behaviour. While acknowledging flaws in traditional media, he wrote, “But social media presents a new problem: coordinated influence that hides behind armies of avatars, creating a false impression of grassroots support.” Vivek Ramaswamy's campaign team to stay online Ramaswamy clarified that his campaign team will continue to use social media platforms to share messages and videos on his behalf. However, he said he will no longer personally browse or engage on these platforms.