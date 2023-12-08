Home / World News / Vladimir Putin announces he'll run for 5th Russian presidential term

Vladimir Putin announces he'll run for 5th Russian presidential term

A short-lived rebellion in June by mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin raised widespread speculation that Putin could be losing his grip, but he emerged from it with no permanent scars

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: PTI)
AP Moscow

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 5:28 PM IST
Vladimir Putin has moved to prolong his repressive and unyielding grip on Russia for another six years. State media say he has announced his candidacy in the 2024 presidential election -- which he is all but certain to win.

Putin still commands wide support after nearly a quarter-century in power, despite starting an immensely costly war in Ukraine that has taken thousands of his countrymen's lives, provoked repeated attacks inside Russia - including one on the Kremlin itself - and corroded its aura of invincibility.

A short-lived rebellion in June by mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin raised widespread speculation that Putin could be losing his grip, but he emerged from it with no permanent scars.

Topics :Vladimir PutinRussiaMoscowElection

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 5:28 PM IST

