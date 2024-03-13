Home / World News / Volkswagen sees slowdown in vehicle sales growth amid growing competition

Volkswagen sees slowdown in vehicle sales growth amid growing competition

The company said on Wednesday it expected a boost to vehicle orders in Western Europe in the coming months from new models including fully electric cars

The operating profit margin for the group's core mass-market brands rose to 5.3% last year from 3.6% in 2022, with the company targeting 8% (Photo: Bloomberg)
Reuters BERLIN
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 3:41 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Volkswagen expects a 3% rise in its car sales this year, down sharply from 2023 amid a gloomy economic outlook and growing competition.

Presenting the German automaker's 2023 results, finance chief Arno Antlitz said the "general economic situation remains challenging," but added "we are confident about 2024, despite the muted economic outlook and intense competition".
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Volkswagen's deliveries to customers rose 12% to 9.24 million vehicles in 2023.
 
The company said on Wednesday it expected a boost to vehicle orders in Western Europe in the coming months from new models including fully electric cars.
 
Volkswagen, which recently launched the electric ID.7 and plans a record 30 more new models during 2024, said it had "started the new year with a clearly positive trend" compared with the start of last year.

Its shares were down 0.6% to 120.16 euros at 0920 GMT, within a flat German market.
 
Volkswagen this month announced a muted outlook for 2024 and a higher dividend.
 
"To ensure that we remain successful sustainably, we will focus in 2024 on ramping up new vehicles, reducing costs," it said in a statement, adding the company would focus on profitable growth in North America.
 
Volkswagen has already announced plans to cut administrative staff costs at its VW brand by a fifth, adding this would be through partial and early retirement rather than layoffs.
 
The operating profit margin for the group's core mass-market brands rose to 5.3% last year from 3.6% in 2022, with the company targeting 8%.


Also Read

Volkswagen launches 'Sound' edition for Taigun, Virtus with enhanced audio

Volkswagen introduces Taigun 'Trail' edition as part of its GT range

VW to offer new features, benefits with Taigun, Virtus this festival season

M&M hits new high, up 12% in 2 days; strong Q3, Volkswagen deal aid buying

JSW Group, Volkswagen in talks for electric vehicle joint venture in India

New covid-19 variant JN.1 dominant in China, check symptoms and more

Russia ready to use nuclear weapons if sovereignty threatened, says Putin

Despite war, pandemic, global trade growth likely to accelerate in 2024

Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay to begin his 5-day visit to India on March 14

Elderly retirees face financial losses after Chinese trust goes bust

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :VolkswagenEuropeautomobile manufacturerautomobile industry

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story