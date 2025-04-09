Home / World News / Wall Street opens mixed after China retaliates with new tariffs on US goods

Wall Street opens mixed after China retaliates with new tariffs on US goods

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 257.7 points, or 0.68 per cent, at the open to 37,387.91. The S&P 500 fell 17.5 points, or 0.35 per cent, at the open to 4,965.28

Wall Street
Nasdaq Composite rose 27.5 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 15,295.441 at the opening bell. | (Photo: Bloomberg)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 7:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Wall Street's main indexes were mixed at the open on Wednesday after China announced more levies on US goods, retaliating to President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs that took effect earlier in the day. 
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 257.7 points, or 0.68 per cent, at the open to 37,387.91. The S&P 500 fell 17.5 points, or 0.35 per cent, at the open to 4,965.28, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 27.5 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 15,295.441 at the opening bell.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Don't wait': Trump lures businesses to US with no tariffs, fast approvals

Ancora ends US Steel campaign after Trump orders review of Nippon Steel bid

Israeli airstrike on Gaza building kills at least 23, say health officials

'Not seeking trade imbalance': China releases white paper on trade with US

China hits back at US with 84% tariff after Trump admin imposes 104% levy

Topics :Donald Trump tariff hikeTrump's tariff hikesUS tariff hikesUS stock marketsWall Streets

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story