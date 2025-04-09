Wall Street opens mixed after China retaliates with new tariffs on US goods

Wall Street's main indexes were mixed at the open on Wednesday after China announced more levies on US goods, retaliating to President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs that took effect earlier in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 257.7 points, or 0.68 per cent, at the open to 37,387.91. The S&P 500 fell 17.5 points, or 0.35 per cent, at the open to 4,965.28, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 27.5 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 15,295.441 at the opening bell.