'Don't wait': Trump lures businesses to US with no tariffs, fast approvals

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social on Wednesday (April 9), Trump encouraged businesses to follow the example of Apple and other firms that have recently expanded in the US. He highlighted advantages including no tariffs, rapid access to energy infrastructure, and fast-tracked approvals without environmental delays.

“This is a GREAT time to move your COMPANY into the United States of America, like Apple, and so many others, in record numbers, are doing. ZERO TARIFFS, and almost immediate Electrical/Energy hook ups and approvals. No Environmental Delays. DON’T WAIT, DO IT NOW!” Trump wrote. Amid the ongoing tariff war, Trump made another bold remark on Tuesday (April 8) evening. During a 90-minute address, he said, “These countries are calling us up, kissing my a** to negotiate deals on tariffs”. He made the remark as he was attempting to court political donors at the National Republican Congressional Committee's annual fundraising dinner in Washington DC.

Earlier in the day (April 9), China has lodged a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization over the United States’ latest round of tariff increases.

“China filed a WTO complaint against United States’ further 50 per cent additional tariff measures on Chinese products,” the statement noted, referring to the newest duties announced under Trump’s escalating trade war strategy. The Chinese ministry of finance also announced that it will impose 84 per cent tariffs on US goods from Thursday (April 10), up from the 34 per cent previously announced.

His remarks come in the wake of a trade conflict that began on April 2, when Trump announced plans to introduce "reciprocal tariffs" targeting multiple countries.