'Don't wait': Trump lures businesses to US with no tariffs, fast approvals

US President Donald Trump has urged companies to relocate their operations to the United States, asserting that it is the ideal time to do so and promising benefits such as zero tariffs.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social on Wednesday (April 9), Trump encouraged businesses to follow the example of Apple and other firms that have recently expanded in the US. He highlighted advantages including no tariffs, rapid access to energy infrastructure, and fast-tracked approvals without environmental delays.

“This is a GREAT time to move your COMPANY into the United States of America, like Apple, and so many others, in record numbers, are doing. ZERO TARIFFS, and almost immediate Electrical/Energy hook ups and approvals. No Environmental Delays. DON’T WAIT, DO IT NOW!” Trump wrote. Amid the ongoing tariff war, Trump made another bold remark on Tuesday (April 8) evening. During a 90-minute address, he said, “These countries are calling us up, kissing my a** to negotiate deals on tariffs”. He made the remark as he was attempting to court political donors at the National Republican Congressional Committee's annual fundraising dinner in Washington DC.