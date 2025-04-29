Walmart tells Chinese suppliers to resume shipments amid US trade war

American retail giant Walmart has instructed its Chinese suppliers to resume shipping goods to the US, according to a report by the South China Morning Post.

The development comes after weeks of global supply chain disruptions triggered by escalating US-China trade tensions after President Donald Trump announced significant tariff measures against Beijing.

When will shipments from China to the US resume?

A major exporter of stationery and office products based in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, confirmed to SCMP that it received a notification from Walmart on Monday to restart normal deliveries to the US.

Other exporters across Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces, key manufacturing hubs that have been hard hit by the US-China trade war , have reportedly received similar instructions from major American retailers. One global supplier of garment hangers and packaging told SCMP that US clients had begun encouraging Chinese vendors to resume shipments as early as April 23.

Who will pay the US tariff on Chinese imports?

The Chinese exporters added that the costs associated with the recently imposed tariffs would be shouldered by the American clients, easing some of the burden on Chinese businesses.

In adapting to the volatile trade environment, many vendors have switched from quoting delivered duty paid (DDP) prices to free on board (FOB) pricing. This allows US importers to handle the new tariff costs through their own customs brokers, who can better navigate shifting regulations.

Trump tariffs and the US-China trade war

However, there have been recent signs of possible de-escalation. Trump has publicly suggested that the tariffs could be reduced “substantially” and claimed, during an interview with Time magazine, that he had already spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding trade negotiations. Beijing, for its part, has expressed willingness to negotiate but insists that talks must take place on an equal footing, while denying that a direct call between the two leaders has occurred.

Walmart, Target warn Trump of empty shelves

Earlier reports have suggested that US retailers have voiced their concerns directly to the Trump administration. According to CBS News, executives from Walmart and Target privately warned the US President that the tariffs could disrupt supply chains and lead to empty shelves across stores. Publicly, they have warned of higher consumer prices.

US and Chinese firms impacted by tariffs war

After President Trump announced sweeping ‘reciprocal tariffs’ on April 2, many US importers had paused or cancelled Chinese orders. As a result, orders in April fell by more than 40 per cent compared with the same period last year.

Similarly, American logistics firms reported a sharp decline in container bookings, with many businesses relying on existing inventory stored in warehouses to manage costs. Some companies even opted to divert shipments to Canada or store goods to avoid or wait out the tariffs.

The recent resumption of shipments is therefore seen as a welcome shift for both Chinese suppliers and US logistics.

The market disruption caused by the tariffs has fuelled broader worries over inflation, supply chain instability and slower economic growth. In response, the Trump administration is reportedly considering the establishment of a special working group to address the emerging strains on supply networks.