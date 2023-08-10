Home / World News / Walt Disney loses users, plans to boost prices for ad-free content

Walt Disney loses users, plans to boost prices for ad-free content

Streaming company logs its third straight quarter of decline, issues in Indian market play a large role

Press Trust of India
Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 11:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger vowed to make its streaming services profitable via a planned October price hike on its ad-free Disney+ and Hulu plans and a crackdown on password sharing expected to extend through next year.

The increases will raise the monthly cost of ad-free Disney+ by $ 3, or roughly 27 per cent, to almost $14. The cost of ad-free Hulu will likewise rise $ 3 to almost $18 — a 20 per cent hike that will make it more expensive than the most popular ad-free tier at Netflix.

Iger spoke following Disney’s release of mixed earnings for its fiscal third quarter ended July 1. The company reported a substantial net loss while shedding customers in both domestic and international markets. Overall, Disney reported a 4 per cent increase in revenue for the quarter but swung to a net loss of  $ 460 million from a year-earlier profit of  $ 1.4 billion. Disney shares, which closed at  $ 87.49, rose roughly 2.2 per cent to $ 89.45 in after-hours trading.

While Disney reported narrower losses on Disney+ in the quarter, the service lost domestic subscribers in the US and Canada for the second straight quarter. Internationally, it racked up its third straight quarter of declines, although issues in the Indian market played a large role there.

The service had 146.1 million international customers in its third quarter, a 7.4 per cent decline from the 157.8 million it reported in the second quarter. That followed a loss of 4 million streaming subscribers in the second quarter. Domestically, it shed 300,000 subscribers in the third quarter, the same number it lost in the second quarter.

The Disney CEO acknowledged that the price hikes are intended to steer consumers toward cheaper ad-supported versions of these services, whose subscription prices are not changing. The advertising market for streaming is “picking up,” he said, noting that it’s healthier than traditional TV ads. “We’re obviously trying with our pricing strategy to migrate more subs to the advertising supported tier.” Iger didn’t provide details about the password-sharing crackdown beyond saying that Disney could reap some benefits in 2024, although he added that the work “might not be completed” that year and that Disney couldn't predict how many password sharers would switch to paid subscriptions.

Some analysts doubted whether price hikes and getting tough on password sharers can do much to lead Disney back to sustainable growth. Paul Verna, an analyst with Insider Intelligence, said in a note that the company’s moves aren’t likely to calm investors “anxious for clarity on the company's strategy for its streaming services and TV networks.” While a narrowing in Disney's streaming losses is heartening, he argued, the improvements owed more to dramatic cost-cutting than organic growth, suggesting that Iger still doesn't have a plan for putting Disney on a sound footing.
 
Disney is in the middle of a “ strategic reorganisation” that includes cutting about 7,000 jobs to help save $ 5.5 billion across the company.

Also Read

Disney searching options for Star: A history of its investments in India

Relief to Disney+ Hotstar from Madras high court in Google billing matter

Disney poised to eliminate thousands of jobs next week to cut annual costs

Welspun India seeking opportunity in kids segment through pact with Disney

Disney+ loses 4 million subscribers as fresh layoff round approaches

Ecuadorean presidential candidate Villavicencio shot dead in Quito at event

Hawaii wildfire: 36 dead, people jumping into ocean to save their life

Twitter-turned-X CEO Linda Yaccarino working to win back brands on platform

Some 500 int'l students in limbo after Canadian college revokes acceptance

Zoom ends no-meeting Wednesday policy, calls it 'barrier to collaboration'

Topics :Walt Disney

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 11:41 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in Dharwad

NCLT approves Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger, dismisses all objections

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav Gogoi

RBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperation

Voot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcement

Rupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow

Next Story