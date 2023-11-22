Want someone from within Apple to succeed me as CEO, says Tim Cook

Apple Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook , who has held that position since August 2011, has said that he wishes to be succeeded by someone from within the company itself.

During the BBC's 'Dua Lipa: At Your Service' podcast hosted by the British-Albanian singer, Cook said, "I really want a person to come from within Apple, the next CEO…and so that is my role to make sure that there are several [options] for the board to pick from."

However, he refused to reveal who all were being considered as Apple's next CEO, when he steps down.

"I can't say [a name]. But I would say that my job is to prepare several people for the ability to succeed. Now, we are a company that believes in succession plans…and so we have very detailed succession plans. This is because something that is unpredictable can always happen," he added.

In April 2021, months before completing a decade as Apple's CEO, Cook told journalist Kara Swisher on her podcast: "10 more years with the company? Probably not… but I can tell you that I feel great right now and the date is not in sight. But 10 more years is a long time and probably not ten more years."

Cook joined Apple in March 1998, and has held several positions, including Chief Operating Officer (COO). He succeeded co-founder Steve Jobs as CEO months before the latter's death in October 2011.