Australia, New Zealand to unveil new occupation lists for foreign workers

If you're an Indian looking to work in Australia or New Zealand, take note: Both countries will soon introduce new occupation classification systems for issuing visas to foreign workers. The Australian Bureau of Statistics and Statistics New Zealand revealed earlier this month that they are replacing the joint Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO) with separate systems tailored to each country's labour market needs.

These changes, set to take effect in late 2024, mark a shift from the joint classification used since 2006.

When are the changes coming?

The new system in New Zealand, known as the National Occupation List (NOL), will take effect on November 20, 2024, with Australia’s version, the Occupation Standard Classification for Australia (OSCA), launching on December 6, 2024.

Why the new classification systems?

According to the Statistics Department of New Zealand, the need for separate classifications arose because the labour markets in Australia and New Zealand have become more distinct. Australian Statistician Dr David Gruen and New Zealand Government Statistician Mark Sowden cited the growing diversity in both labour markets as the key reason behind the decision.

“Joint management of the occupation classification has served both countries well. With the increased diversity in the Australian and New Zealand labour markets, this is no longer the case,” said Dr Gruen. Mark Sowden added, “Introducing a New Zealand-focused list will reflect our modern labour market while maintaining comparability with Australia.”

What changes are coming to New Zealand's occupation list?

New Zealand has already made updates to its National Occupation List, which replaced ANZSCO on October 8, 2024. Some key changes include:

* The removal of the 311222 ECG technician category.

* Reclassification of medical pre-analytical technicians from 311223 to 311222.

* The code for clinical perfusionist has been updated from 311224 to 311223.

* Removal of 411313 Dementia Navigator, which was a duplicate category.

Impact on foreign workers

For foreign workers, including those from India, the introduction of these separate systems will bring the following changes, according to official statement:

1. More tailored visa processes

With the new classifications, both countries will have more precise and updated lists of occupations reflecting their current labour needs. This will simplify the visa application process, with clearer pathways for immigration if your skills match the new classifications.

2. Better recognition of specific skills

Each country will now be better positioned to prioritise sectors where there's a shortage. For instance, if New Zealand requires more healthcare professionals or Australia needs IT experts, the new systems should make it easier to secure visas in these areas.

3. Trans-Tasman recognition maintained

Despite the shift to separate systems, the mutual recognition of skills between Australia and New Zealand will continue. So, workers’ qualifications will still be recognised across both countries, enabling easier movement between the two.

4. Changes in skill requirements

Both countries are revising the skill levels and job codes associated with various occupations. If you're in fields like healthcare, you'll need to be aware of changes like job reclassifications and code updates.

What is an occupation classification?

An occupation classification is a system that groups jobs based on the nature of the work and required skills. These groupings help countries manage their labour markets by assigning standard codes to similar jobs.

Job grouping: Jobs are categorised by sector, such as healthcare, IT, and construction.

Skill levels: Each job classification includes information on required skill levels and qualifications.

Unique codes: Every occupation is assigned a code for reference.

Labour market data: These classifications provide data on job trends and inform immigration and economic policies.

Why is this important for Indian job applicants?

Indian workers interested in applying for visas to Australia or New Zealand should pay close attention to the updated classification systems. Here are some key points to note:

1. Check the updated occupation lists

Ensure your job is included in Australia’s OSCA or New Zealand’s NOL. This will determine whether you are eligible for a work visa.

2. Understand the skill requirements

Occupation classifications often include specific skill and experience levels for each role. Be sure your qualifications align with the updated criteria.

3. Monitor job code changes

Pay attention to any reclassifications. For example, if you are an ECG technician, your job code in New Zealand has changed, which may affect how you apply.

4. Focus on priority occupations

Sectors like healthcare, IT, and engineering are expected to be prioritised. If you work in these fields, your chances of visa approval may be higher.

5. Document preparation

Make sure your educational qualifications, work experience, and any required skill assessments meet the updated classification standards.

6. Stay informed about visa policy changes

Immigration policies can shift over time. Keep up to date with the latest information through official government sources or migration agents.