WATCH: Sunita Williams scripts history as pilot of maiden Starliner flight



Veteran NASA astronaut Sunita Williams lifted off on her third space mission aboard Boeing’s Starliner on Wednesday, accompanied by US astronaut Butch Wilmore. A video shared on social media shows Indian-American astronaut Williams and Wilmore preparing for their departure to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the Starliner.

Sunita Williams (58), is the pilot of the flight test, while Wilmore (61) is the mission commander. Williams created history by becoming the first woman to fly on the maiden mission of a new human-rated spacecraft.

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore (Photo: Nasa) Upon reaching the orbiting laboratory, they will dock and remain there for approximately a week. During this period, Williams and Wilmore will execute various tests to validate Starliner’s functionality before embarking on a parachute-assisted landing in the western US upon return to earth.

As part of Nasa’s Commercial Crew Programme, this mission marks the inaugural crewed voyage for the Starliner spacecraft. It aims to evaluate the spacecraft’s capabilities, from launch to docking, and conclude with its return to Earth in the western United States. Upon a successful crewed flight test, Nasa will initiate the final stages of certifying Starliner and its systems for future crewed missions to the space station.

What objectives will Williams achieve on this mission?

During the journey, the astronaut will complete several flight test objectives, including manually flying the Starliner. The spacecraft is also carrying about 760 pounds of cargo.





Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore (Photo: Nasa) Chosen by Nasa as an astronaut in 1998, Sunita Williams boasts a seasoned career with two previous space missions under her belt — Expeditions 14/15 and 32/33.

Expedition 14/15 lasted from December 9, 2006 till June 22, 2007. During Expedition 14, Sunita Williams fulfilled the role of flight engineer. She transitioned to the Expedition 15 crew, concluding her mission and returning to Earth alongside the STS-117 crew, landing at Edwards Air Force Base, California.

Why has Boeing’s Starliner faced multiple delays?

The US space agency deferred Boeing’s inaugural crewed flight of its Starliner capsule multiple times. This delay was to give engineers more time to study a helium leak in the spacecraft’s propulsion system.



In 2019, a software malfunction during an initial unmanned test flight led to the capsule missing its intended trajectory and failing to reach the ISS. Nasa said the failure was caused due to insufficient safety checks by Boeing.



In 2021, blocked valves led to the postponement of another launch attempt. Subsequently, in May 2022, the vessel successfully docked with the ISS during an unmanned mission.



However, additional issues, such as subpar parachutes and flammable cabin tape, surfaced, leading to further delays in the crewed test flight crucial for Starliner’s certification for regular Nasa missions to the ISS.