Watch: Thai woman survives two-hour struggle with python, rescued by police

In a terrifying incident near Bangkok, a 64-year-old woman was rescued after being strangled by a python for over two hours. Arom, who was washing dishes at her home on the outskirts of the Thai capital, felt a sudden bite on her leg before the snake lunged at her and wrapped itself tightly around her body, reported CNN.

“I was doing the dishes when the snake bit me,” she recounted. Despite her frantic efforts to break free, the python’s coils tightened, and she was left helpless on the ground. For two agonising hours, she struggled alone before a neighbour heard her cries and alerted the police. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We were shocked to find her pinned down by this huge python,” said Police Major Sergeant Anusorn Wongmalee from Phra Samut Chedi Police Station in Samut Prakan. The python had coiled itself around Arom’s waist and refused to release its grip.









It took rescue teams 30 minutes to free her from the snake’s ‘deadly embrace’. After being released, Arom was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Despite efforts to capture the python, it escaped, according to the police.

Thailand is home to a vast range of snake species, including three types of pythons: the reticulated, Burmese, and Blood python. While pythons are non-venomous, they kill by constriction, suffocating their prey by wrapping their powerful bodies around them and cutting off blood flow.

Snake-related incidents are not uncommon in Thailand. According to the country’s National Health Security Office, approximately 12,000 people were treated for venomous snake and animal bites last year, with 26 fatalities reported.

Arom’s ordeal is the second snake attack to capture worldwide attention in recent weeks. Just last month, a man narrowly escaped after being bitten on the testicle by a python while in his bathroom. He fought off the snake using a cleaning brush and called for help.