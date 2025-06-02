Watch: Ukraine drones hit over 40 Russian bombers in record airbase strike

Ukraine inflicted a significant setback on Russia over the weekend, launching its largest-ever drone attack that targeted multiple Russian air bases. Codenamed ‘Spider’s Web’, the operation caused extensive damage to Moscow’s strategic bomber fleet, marking Ukraine’s most ambitious drone campaign to date.

Drone footage shows several Russian bombers engulfed in flames, sending thick plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. In videos now circulating on social media, Ukrainian drones can also be seen over the military base in Siberia.

Attack followed Russian missile strike

The massive Ukrainian drone strike came in the wake of a deadly Russian missile attack and just before the scheduled second round of peace negotiations between the two countries in Istanbul.

On June 1, Russia fired an Iskander-M missile at a Ukrainian military training facility in the Dnipropetrovsk region, killing 12 Ukrainian soldiers and wounding over 60 others. The strike hit the 239th Training Centre, located about 100 km from the front lines. ALSO READ: Operation Spider's Web: What we know about Ukraine's drone attack on Russia In the aftermath of the missile strike, Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi, commander of Ukraine’s land forces, submitted his resignation, citing personal responsibility for the incident. Inside ‘Operation Spider's Web’ Just hours after the Russian missile attack, Ukrainian forces executed a drone assault on five Russian air bases: Belaya, Dyagilevo, Ivanovo Severny, Olenya, and Ukrainka. According to Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), 117 drones were used in the operation, successfully damaging or destroying over 40 military aircraft, including Tu-95, Tu-22M, and A-50 bombers.

The SBU estimates the total damage to Russian aircraft at around $7 billion, amounting to approximately 34 per cent of Russia’s strategic bomber fleet. This drone strike represents Ukraine’s deepest incursion into Russian territory yet, with some targets located over 4,300 km from the front lines. An SBU official, speaking to Reuters, revealed that the drones were hidden inside wooden structures mounted on trucks, allowing them to be transported undetected near the airbases. Once in position, they were launched remotely, catching Russian defences by surprise. The official noted that the plan had been in development for more than a year.

Zelenskyy hails ‘brilliant success’ Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy celebrated the operation’s success in a post on X, calling it a “brilliant success” and highlighting its precision and the severe impact on Russia’s aerial capabilities. “Our people operated across several Russian regions—in three different time zones. The preparation took over a year and a half. Planning, organisation, every detail was perfectly executed. It can be said with confidence that this was an absolutely unique operation,” Zelenskyy wrote. “It’s genuinely satisfying when something I authorised a year and six months ago comes to fruition and deprives Russians of over forty units of strategic aviation. We will continue this work,” he added.