We hosts one of world's largest refugee populations: Pakistan President

Pakistani President Arif Alvi said his country continues to host one of the largest refugee populations in the world

IANS Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 9:25 AM IST
Pakistani President Arif Alvi said his country continues to host one of the largest refugee populations in the world.

In his message on the occasion of World Refugee Day being observed on Tuesday, Alvi said that "on the day, we are reminded of the immense contributions of the government and people of Pakistan in hosting millions of Afghan refugees over the past four decades", reports Xinhua news agency

Pakistan's unparalleled humanitarian efforts in providing refuge to such a large number of displaced individuals, despite limited resources, serve as a testament to the spirit of brotherhood and compassion, the President said.

He said that the people and government of Pakistan opened their arms to Afghan refugees based solely on the principles of humanity and solidarity, and extended support despite the challenges.

For 40 years, there has been no friction between the refugees and the host communities, exemplifying harmonious coexistence and mutual respect, he said.

The president said that the policies of the government ensure refugees' access to education and healthcare, and to having their bank accounts and other opportunities.

"In order to equip Afghan refugees with knowledge and skills, we have implemented comprehensive educational programs, ensuring that refugee children have access to quality schooling," he added.

Alvi also expressed his country's resolve to work closely with the UN Refugee Agency and other humanitarian agencies to provide essential assistance and protection to refugees residing within Pakistani borders.

--IANS

ksk/

 

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 10:32 AM IST

