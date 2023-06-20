Pak defiant, allows fundraising to promote terror, facilitates infiltration

Pakistan's removal from the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) "Grey List" in October 2022 came with the assurance that it would fall in line and cease support for terrorism. However, it has become evident that Islamabad's commitment to this promise is dubious at best.

A recent incident in North Kashmir's Kupwara district, where the Army successfully foiled an infiltration bid by eliminating five terrorists, serves as a stark reminder of Pakistan's nefarious intentions. It is just one example of many incidents that illustrate Pakistan's continued efforts to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Despite losing the 30-year-long proxy war in Jammu and Kashmir and mounting international pressure, Pakistan remains defiant. The international community has recognised Pakistan as a hub of terrorism, and this perception hampers its credibility and prospects for economic growth.

If Pakistan's leadership and the deep state fail to acknowledge the problems the country faces and redirect their efforts towards stability, the consequences could be dire.

The nation risks becoming increasingly impoverished, politically unstable, and isolated on the global stage.

Additionally, the growing influence of China in territories like PoK raises the possibility of Pakistan losing control over its own regions.

The terrorist bosses sitting across the Line of Control (LoC) are making desperate attempts to keep the cross border terrorism alive in Jammu and Kashmir. They are finding it hard to digest that the terror which they kept alive for three-long decades is "gasping and dying" in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the officials some infiltration attempts this year have been successful but the number of terrorists who have managed to sneak in has been very low.

There were a couple of successful infiltration bids in the Poonch-Rajouri area in which dreaded terrorists from Pakistan came in and they targeted ordinary people and some security personnel at some places as well.

According to the official data in 2022, there were 27 incidents in which 24 infiltrators were killed and four were arrested.

During the attempts of infiltration from across the border from 2005 till October 31, 2019, 1,011 terrorists were killed, 42 apprehended and 2,253 pushed back/returned due to efficient vigil of security forces.

According to official sources, 19 terrorists were killed during the course of infiltration in 2020 and 12 in 2021. One terrorist was apprehended in 2021.

There were 77 infiltration attempts in 2021 and 99 in 2020.

The data reveals that in both 2022 and 2021, 193 terrorists (including during infiltration) were killed. Of 193 terrorists killed in 2022, at least 56 were Pakistanis.

From a peak of 2,345 in 2001, terrorist fatalities dropped to a low of 84 in 2012, and increased again for six consecutive years: 100 (2013), 114 (2014), 115 (2015), 165 (2016), 220 (2017), 271 (2018).

They declined to 163 in 2019, but increased again to 232 in 2020. Since 1988, a total of 23,918 terrorists (including during infiltration) have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir.

Persistent support for terrorism

Pakistan's persistent support for terrorism not only undermines regional peace but also has severe consequences for its own stability.

While Pakistan continues to focus its efforts on destabilizing J&K, it neglects the pressing issues within its own borders. The country is plagued by economic struggles, increasing poverty rates, and a deteriorating security situation.

Failure to address these internal challenges may lead Pakistan down a path of self-destruction.

Pakistan's misguided priorities are evident in its neglect of social and economic development. The country's resources are diverted towards supporting terrorist activities instead of investing in sectors that could uplift its population. This shortsightedness perpetuates a vicious cycle of poverty, unemployment, and extremism, ultimately fueling more terrorism within its own borders.

JeM raises funds, Salahuddin makes public appearance

Pertinently, Pakistan was included in FATF "Grey List" in June 2018 for deficiencies in its legal, financial, regulatory, investigations, prosecution, judicial and non-government sector to fight money laundering and combat terror financing considered serious threat to global financial system.

In February this year members of UN-designated terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which is responsible for several terrorist attacks, including the 2001 attack on Indian Parliament and the 2019 Pulwama attack, were seen openly collecting funds in Peshawar to fight "Jihad" in Palestine and Kashmir.

After Pakistan's exit from the FATF list fundraising for terrorist activities has become a common sight in Pakistan.

According to netizens it is a very normal sight in big cities of Pakistan for someone to stand up after prayers and openly ask for funds to support terrorism.

The ease with which these groups openly collect funds has once again revealed that Pakistan is still using terrorism as an instrument of its state's policy. It has put a question mark on the ability of the neighbouring country to crack down on terror groups, which it has reared in its backyard for the past so many years.

Earlier this year designated global terrorist and chief of the terror outfit Hizbul-Mujahideen, Syed Salahuddin, was openly seen addressing his supporters in Islamabad thus making it evident that he and his group still enjoy the tacit support of the Pakistan establishment.

FATF warns Pak

After Salahuddin's appearance and his renewed call to revive terror in J&K, President of FATF, T. Raja Kumar, reminded Pakistan that it has been removed from the "Grey List" with specific conditions and it should fulfil the promise it has made to FATF. He made it clear that Pakistan is being monitored and it needs to act fast.

The FATF had placed Pakistan in its grey list in 2018 due to its failure to curb terror financing but removed it last year. However, recent developments such as the open fundraising by JeM and global terrorist Syed Salahuddin making a public appearance suggest that the country still has a long way to go in curbing extremist activities.

New Delhi has repeatedly raised concerns about Pakistan's involvement in supporting and sponsoring terrorism, both at regional and international platforms.

Pakistan's actions violate international norms and pose a significant threat to regional security. The international community has been reminding Pakistan again and again that it should stop harbouring terrorists and stop making persistent attempts to destabilise the region and disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pak refuses to mend ways

When Pakistan was removed from the "Grey List" India had sounded a caution stating that Pakistan must continue to take credible, verifiable, irreversible and sustained action against terrorism and terrorist financing emanating from territories under its control.

But Pakistan is refusing to mend its ways and continues to sponsor terror. During the nine years of Modi's rule Pakistan has been made to understand in clear terms that talks and terror cannot go together and India remains resolute in its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its citizens. And if it continues to indulge in misadventures it can face repercussions.

--IANS

ksk/