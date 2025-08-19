Home / World News / West Virginia shooting leaves 2 dead, including gunman; 3 others wounded

West Virginia shooting leaves 2 dead, including gunman; 3 others wounded

Police found the suspected gunman dead inside his residence of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

Trump Golf Club shooting
Three other people had minor gunshot wounds and were receiving medical care | Image: Bloomberg
AP Mount Carbon
Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
A shooting in southern West Virginia on Monday left two people dead including a suspected gunman, along with three others wounded, police said.

Fayette County Sheriff Jess McMullen said the shooting happened in Mount Carbon. Police found the suspected gunman dead inside his residence of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, while another person was found dead in a neighboring carport.

Three other people had minor gunshot wounds and were receiving medical care, McMullen told news outlets.

The identities of the dead were not immediately released.

An advisory for residents to remain indoors was later lifted.

Additional details on the shooting weren't available. A telephone message left with the sheriff's department wasn't immediately returned Monday night.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

