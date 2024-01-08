What to know about Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 whose door blew off?

A cabin panel flew off in midair during an Alaska Airlines flight, leaving a gaping hole in the plane's fuselage and forcing an emergency landing. The incident took place on Saturday. Social media images showed emergency oxygen masks hanging from the ceiling as terrified passengers crouched in their seats.



How old was the Boeing 737 Max 9 plane?

According to FAA records, the new Boeing 737 Max 9 involved in the incident was delivered to Alaska Airlines in late October and certified in early November. It had only been in operation for eight weeks.

The Max is Boeing's newest version of the 737, and went into service in May 2017.

Boeing 737 Max 9: How many planes have been grounded?

Federal officials in the United States have ordered that all Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners operated by US airlines or flown in the US by foreign carriers be temporarily grounded until they are thoroughly inspected.

The directive affects 171 planes globally, with inspections expected to take about four to eight hours per aircraft. In the US, Alaska Airlines and United Airlines are the only carriers using the Max 9.

Alaska Airlines cancelled 160 flights on Saturday, 20 per cent of scheduled trips, while United cancelled 104 flights, 4 per cent of departures.

Alaska Airlines stated that the disruptions were likely to last through at least midweek.

Past safety concerns about Boeing 737 Max jets

Boeing 737 Max jets were grounded worldwide for almost two years after a crash in Indonesia in October 2018, which killed 189 people, and another in Ethiopia five months later, which killed 157 people.

The aircraft was permitted to fly again after Boeing revamped its automated flight-control system that had activated erroneously in both crashes.

Which airlines in India are flying the Boeing 737 Max 9?

Aviation safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday directed Akasa Air, Air India Express, and SpiceJet to conduct a “one-time inspection” of emergency exits on all Boeing 737 Max-8 aircraft in their fleet by Sunday noon.

At present, over 40 Boeing 737 Max-8 planes are in operation across these three carriers in India, while there are no 737 Max-9 aircraft in the fleet of any Indian airline, reported the Indian Express.

What has the Indian regulator done after Boeing's mid-flight blowout incident?

While the question of “plugged door“ does not arise for any flights in India, the Indian regulator asked all operators to conduct a check on its aircraft by Sunday noon, a deadline which has passed and planes are in the air. This inspection was directed toward the other emergency exits, which do not have a mechanism to hold it in place and make it inoperative since they are to be used in case of emergency.

Beyond this, the regulator, as well as the operators, are glued to the directives from the FAA, which is actively investigating the Alaska Air incident.

