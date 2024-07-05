Who is Keir Starmer, the man on course to become new British Prime Minister

The Labour Party, under Keir Starmer’s leadership, is headed for a significant victory, potentially ending the Conservative Party’s 14-year tenure, currently headed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak . Exit polls suggest a decisive win for Labour, buoyed by widespread anti-incumbent sentiment.

Starmer’s commitment to being a catalyst for change has resonated with UK voters, as the Conservatives have faced a loss of trust due to post-Brexit economic challenges, numerous scandals, and political instability, including five Conservative Prime Ministers within an eight-year period.

The centre-left Labour Party is projected to secure 410 seats in the 650-seat House of Commons, achieving its first victory since 2010. Under the leadership of Keir Starmer, the party is expected to gain power with a 170-seat majority.

Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party is predicted to win only 131 seats — a historic low — with the right-wing vote seemingly split by Nigel Farage’s anti-immigration Reform UK party, which could secure 13 seats.

The official results of the UK Prime Ministerial Elections have yet to be announced.

Who is Keir Starmer?

Keir Starmer, the leader of the UK Labour Party, previously served as a human rights lawyer and public prosecutor.

If the exit polls hold true, Starmer, at the age of 61, will become the oldest individual to assume the role of British Prime Minister in nearly 50 years, having only entered Parliament nine years ago.

As a married father of two, Starmer stands apart from many contemporary politicians, having had a notable career before his tenure as a Member of Parliament, with his views grounded in practicality rather than ideology.

As one of four siblings, he grew up in a financially constrained household in a small town near London.

Starmer’s humble beginnings and passion

Labour leader Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria arrive to cast their votes in the 2024 General Election. (Photo: PTI) A dedicated football enthusiast, Starmer enjoys cheering for the Premier League team Arsenal at his local pub. He prefers to keep his family out of the public eye. Starmer and his wife, who works in occupational health for the National Health Service, have two teenage children.

Starmer, a talented musician, took violin lessons in school alongside Norman Cook, who later gained fame as DJ Fatboy Slim after his stint as the bassist for the Housemartins.

Following his legal studies at Leeds and Oxford universities, Starmer dedicated himself to leftist causes, advocating for trade unions, anti-McDonald's campaigners, and death row inmates internationally.

He formed a friendship with human rights lawyer Amal Clooney during their time at the same law firm, and he has shared anecdotes about a memorable lunch with her and her husband, actor George Clooney.

Starmer’s rise to prominence

In 2003, Starmer began transitioning towards the establishment, surprising many by taking a role ensuring that police in Northern Ireland adhered to human rights laws. Five years later, he was appointed as the director of public prosecutions (DPP) for England and Wales under Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown.





From 2008 to 2013, he led the prosecution of MPs involved in the expenses scandal, journalists implicated in phone-hacking, and young individuals participating in riots across England.

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer looks on as counting of votes continues during the UK election in London (Photo: Reuters)

Keir Starmer has been credited for turning around the Labour Party's prospects following a poor showing in the 2019 general election. He has worked to restore the party's relationship with the substantial Indian diaspora, which had felt estranged under former leader Jeremy Corbyn due to a perceived anti-India stance on Kashmir.

Keir Starmer’s vision for India ties

In a speech last year, he emphasised the importance of strengthening ties with India, citing global security, climate security, and economic security as key areas of collaboration.

“What my Labour government will seek with India is a relationship based on our shared values of democracy and aspiration. That will seek a free trade agreement (FTA), we share that ambition, but also a new strategic partnership for global security, climate security, economic security,” he had said.

Keir Starmer’s 2024 election manifesto includes a promise to pursue a “new strategic partnership with India, including a free trade agreement, as well as deepening cooperation in areas like security, education, technology and climate change”.

Earlier this year, he visited the Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Kingsbury, north London, where he reassured the Hindu community that ‘Hinduphobia’ would not be tolerated in Britain.

Knighted by Queen Elizabeth II, Starmer rarely uses the title ‘Sir’. In 2015, he was elected as a member of parliament for a constituency in north London known for its left-leaning views.