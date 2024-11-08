Who is Susie Wiles? Meet Donald Trump's pick for first woman Chief of Staff

President-elect Donald Trump has named his campaign manager Susie Wiles, as the incoming White House Chief of Staff. This appointment marks Trump’s first major staffing decision since his election victory earlier this week and is a historic moment, as Wiles will become the first woman to hold the role.

“Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected,” Trump said in an official statement.

“Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again. It is a well-deserved honour to have Susie as the first-ever female Chief of Staff in United States history,” Trump said.

This announcement is expected to set off a series of staffing choices as Trump gears up for his January 20 return to the White House. Wiles’ selection is a significant step for Trump as president-elect, and it reflects his early focus on assembling the team that will run the federal government.

Who is Susie Wiles?

Susie Wiles has earned recognition within Trump’s inner circle and beyond for running one of his most disciplined campaigns, making her a strong candidate for chief of staff.

Throughout Trump’s campaign, Wiles maintained a low profile, opting not to appear on stage during Trump’s victory celebration early Wednesday morning. She also avoided the formal title of campaign manager, likely to avoid the scrutiny that has followed Trump’s frequent changes in campaign leadership. While Wiles has limited federal government experience, she has a close connection with Trump.

More From This Section

A veteran Republican strategist based in Florida, Wiles led Trump’s campaigns in the state in both 2016 and 2020 and also ran Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ successful 2018 campaign. She previously managed Florida Governor Rick Scott’s 2010 campaign and briefly led former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman’s 2012 presidential bid.

She’s seasoned, but untested

Daughter of renowned NFL broadcaster Pat Summerall, Wiles began her political career in 1980, working on Ronald Reagan’s presidential campaign. “On the plus side, she’s shown that she can manage Trump, that she works with him and can sometimes tell him hard truths, and that’s really important,” said Chris Whipple, author of ‘The Gatekeepers’, a book examining the role of the White House Chief of Staff. He continued, “On the minus side, she really has no White House experience and hasn’t really worked in Washington in 40 years. And that’s a real disadvantage.”

Wiles is perceived as someone who can guide Trump’s impulses without trying to control him. Trump frequently praised Wiles during the campaign for leading what he called his “best-run campaign”.

Wiles was responsible for difficult discussions with Trump and was involved in every important decision. She established strong connections with his family and built ties with Robert F Kennedy Jr and Elon Musk, positioning herself as a key player in Trump’s growing network of allies.

Role of the Chief of Staff

The White House Chief of Staff acts as a confidant to the president, helping implement the president’s agenda and balancing political and policy demands. The Chief of Staff also controls access to the president, determining who meets with and speaks to them — a function Trump resisted during his previous administration.

The role of Chief of Staff is “absolutely critical to an effective White House”, said Chris Whipple. “At the end of the day, the most important thing is telling the president what he doesn’t want to hear.”

[With agency inputs]