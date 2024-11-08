VIDEO: Israeli fans attacked in Amsterdam after football match; 10 injured

Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters faced violent attacks in Amsterdam following the team’s football match against Ajax on Thursday night. At least 10 people sustained injuries in the attack, according to media reports.

Prior to the match, there were reports of a planned protest by a pro-Palestinian group, which aimed to target the Israeli team and its fans. To address the heightened security risks, the Maccabi Tel Aviv team had additional support from Mossad agents alongside its regular security personnel.

Later, Amsterdam police detained several individuals for rioting. However, officials did not confirm whether those arrested were football fans or associated with pro-Palestinian protests. Local law enforcement also provided protection to the hundreds of Maccabi supporters who attended the game.

Reports indicate that the Israeli Embassy in the Netherlands is actively involved in relocating Israelis to safer areas. The Israeli Embassy in the United States issued additional hotlines. “(We) encourage Israelis who need help to call one of these numbers: +97225303155, +31634138229”

Official response

Unverified videos on social media show disturbing scenes of fans being attacked, with some chased with knives. Footage also captures fans jumping into Amsterdam’s canals to evade attackers. There was at least one attempted abduction as per reports, while many others sought refuge in nearby shops.

Former Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called on Dutch authorities to intervene. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar confirmed he is in contact with Dutch officials and established a hotline for Israelis needing assistance. Additionally, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that two planes were arranged to bring Israelis home safely.

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, also condemned the violence, labelling it as a ‘pogrom’. “These are the true faces of the supporters of the radical terrorism we are fighting. The western world needs to wake up now!!” he wrote in a post on X.