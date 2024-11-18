Who's Iran's next supreme leader? Trace Mojtaba Khamenei's rise to power

Iran’s Supreme Leader, 85-year-old Ali Khamenei, is reportedly facing serious health issues and is expected to step down, potentially naming his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, as his successor, according to Iran International.

On September 26, Ali Khamenei reportedly convened 60 members of Iran’s Assembly of Experts, urging them to make an urgent and confidential decision on his succession. Reports suggest the assembly unanimously selected Mojtaba Khamenei as the next Supreme Leader, though this decision was met with resistance from some members. Allegations have surfaced that dissenting voices were pressured, with claims of threats being used to ensure the outcome, as reported by News18.

Mojtaba Khamenei: A Closer Look

Personal background

Born in Mashhad in 1969, Mojtaba Khamenei is the second son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He pursued theological studies under the guidance of his father and other prominent scholars, becoming a cleric. Mojtaba continues to teach theology at the Qom seminary. He is married to Zahra Haddad-Adel, and the couple has three children.

Involvement in the 2009 elections

Mojtaba played a significant role in Iran’s 2005 and 2009 elections, notably supporting Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. He is alleged to have influenced Ahmadinejad’s controversial 2009 victory. Following the election, widespread protests erupted, and Mojtaba was reportedly instrumental in directing efforts to suppress the demonstrations. However, his relationship with Ahmadinejad later deteriorated, with accusations of embezzlement further straining their ties.

Speculation on his future role

While Mojtaba is considered a leading candidate to succeed his father as Supreme Leader, the transition may encounter resistance from the Assembly of Experts, whose authority is largely symbolic. Reports suggest he has access to substantial financial resources, enhancing his political influence. However, The Guardian has raised doubts if his influence is strong enough to guarantee his ascension.