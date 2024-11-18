COP29: UN climate chief calls for focus on climate action through politics

As the COP29 summit entered the second week, the UN climate chief called on Monday for swift resolution of less contentious issues and an urgent focus on major political decisions to advance global climate action.

United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell urged delegates to shed "bluffing and brinkmanship" and focus on pragmatic solutions to overcome the critical challenges ahead.

During the plenary session here, Stiell stressed the need for collaborative progress.

"We can't lose sight of the forest because we're tussling over individual trees," he remarked, warning against the stalling tactics of you-first-ism, where parties refuse to act until others take the lead.

He emphasised that such approaches risk halting progress entirely.

This is a recipe for going literally nowhere, Stiell said, adding that only parallel efforts from all parties could ensure a robust outcome.

More From This Section

Azerbaijan, The Presidency of COP29 was praised for its round-the-clock efforts, with Stiell pledging the Secretariat's support in fostering inclusivity and keeping negotiations on track.

Now is the time to get to work, he concluded.

The second week at COP29 would be looking to end the deadlock between developed and developing nations on key issues like climate finance, trade measures, and equitable responsibility for climate action.

Last week, India, representing the G-77/China and BASIC blocs, demanded accountability from wealthier nations over unmet financial commitments.

The G-77/China bloc reiterated its demand for USD 1.3 trillion annually in climate finance, emphasising the need for grants and concessional funding to avoid burdening vulnerable economies already struggling with the impacts of climate change.

Loans currently make up nearly 70 per cent of climate finance, a figure an Indian negotiator described as unacceptable, urging developed countries to shift away from debt-inducing mechanisms.

Stiell had also highlighted the urgency, calling on G20 nations to take bolder action and warning that without it, none of the grouping's economies would escape climate-driven economic losses. Despite his appeal for solidarity, the deadlock remained unresolved.