By Sam Kriss

In the quiet hum of our digital era, a new literary voice is sounding. You can find this signature style everywhere — from the pages of best-selling novels to the columns of local newspapers, and even the copy on takeout menus. And yet the author is not a human being, but a ghost — a whisper woven from the algorithm, a construct of code. AI-generated writing, once the distant echo of science-fiction daydreams, is now all around us — neatly packaged, fleetingly appreciated and endlessly recycled. It’s not just a flood — it’s a groundswell. Yet there’s something unsettling about this voice. Every sentence sings, yes, but honestly? It sings a little flat. It doesn’t open up the tapestry of human experience — it reads like it was written by a shut-in with Wi-Fi and a thesaurus. Not sensory, not real, just … there. And as AI writing becomes more ubiquitous, it only underscores the question — what does it mean for creativity, authenticity or simply being human when so many people prefer to delve into the bizarre prose of the machine?

If you’re anything like me, you did not enjoy reading that paragraph. Everything about it puts me on alert: Something is wrong here; this text is not what it says it is. It’s one of them. Entirely ordinary words, like “tapestry,” which has been innocently describing a kind of vertical carpet for more than 500 years, make me suddenly tense. I’m driven to the point of fury by any sentence following the pattern “It’s not X, it’s Y,” even though this totally normal construction appears in such generally well-received bodies of literature as the Bible and Shakespeare. But whatever these little quirks of language used to mean, that’s not what they mean any more. All of these are now telltale signs that what you’re reading was churned out by an AI

Once, there were many writers, and many different styles. Now, increasingly, one uncredited author turns out essentially everything. It’s widely believed to be writing just about every undergraduate student essay in every university in the world, and there’s no reason to think more-prestigious forms of writing are immune. Last year, a survey by Britain’s Society of Authors found that 20 percent of fiction and 25 percent of nonfiction writers were allowing generative AI to do some of their work. Articles full of strange and false material, thought to be AI-generated, have been found in Business Insider, Wired and The Chicago Sun-Times, but probably hundreds, if not thousands, more have gone unnoticed.

Before too long, essentially all writing might be AI writing. On social media, it’s already happening. Instagram has rolled out an integrated AI in its comments system: Instead of leaving your own weird note on a stranger’s selfie, you allow Meta AI to render your thoughts in its own language. This can be “funny,” “supportive,” “casual,” “absurd” or “emoji.” In “absurd” mode, instead of saying “Looking good,” I could write “Looking so sharp I just cut myself on your vibe.” Essentially every major email client now offers a similar service. Your rambling message can be instantly translated into fluent AI-ese.

If we’re going to turn over essentially all communication to the Omniwriter, it matters what kind of a writer it is. Strangely, AI doesn’t seem to know. If you ask ChatGPT what its own writing style is like, it’ll come up with some false modesty about how its prose is sleek and precise but somehow hollow: too clean, too efficient, too neutral, too perfect, without any of the subtle imperfections that make human writing interesting. In fact, this is not even remotely true. AI writing is marked by a whole complex of frankly bizarre rhetorical features that make it immediately distinctive to anyone who has ever encountered it. It’s not smooth or neutral at all — it’s weird.

Machine writing has always been unusual, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it has always been bad. In 2019, I started reading about a new text-generating machine called GPT. At this point there was no chat interface; you simply provided a text prompt, and the neural net would try to complete it. The first model’s training data consisted of the BookCorpus, an archive of 11,000 self-published books, many of them in the romance, science-fiction and fantasy genres. When prompted, GPT would digest your input for several excruciating minutes before sometimes replying with meaningful words and sometimes emitting an unpronounceable sludge of letters and characters. You could, for instance, prompt it with something like: “There were five cats in the room and their names were. …” But there was absolutely no guarantee that its output wouldn’t just read “1) The Cat, 2) The Cat, 3) The Cat, 4) The Cat, 5) The Cat.”

What nobody really anticipated was that inhuman machines generating text strings through essentially stochastic recombination might be funny. But GPT had a strange, brilliant, impressively deadpan sense of humor. It had a habit of breaking off midway through a response and generating something entirely different. Once, it decided to ignore my request and instead give me an opinion column titled “Why Are Men’s Penises in Such a Tizzy?” (“No, you just can’t help but think of the word ‘butt’ in your mind’s eye whenever you watch male porn, for obvious reasons. It’s all just the right amount of subtlety in male porn, and the amount of subtlety you can detect is simply astounding.”) When I tried to generate some more newspaper headlines, they included “A Gun Is Out There,” “We Have No Solution” and “Spiders Are Getting Smarter, and So, So Loud.”

I ended up sinking several months into an attempt to write a novel with the thing. It insisted that chapters should have titles like “Another Mountain That Is Very Surprising,” “The Wetness of the Potatoes” or “New and Ugly Injuries to the Brain.” The novel itself was, naturally, titled “Bonkers From My Sleeve.” There was a recurring character called the Birthday Skeletal Oddity. For a moment, it was possible to imagine that the coming age of AI-generated text might actually be a lot of fun. But then ChatGPT was released in late 2022. And when that happened, almost everyone I know went through the exact same process. At first, they were glued to their phones, watching in sheer delight as the AI instantly generated absolutely everything they wanted. You could ask for a mock-heroic poem about tile grout, and it would write one. A Socratic dialogue where everyone involved is constantly being stung by bees: yours, in seconds. This phase of gleeful discovery lasted about three to five days, and then it passed, and the technology became boring. It has remained boring ever since. Nobody seems to use AI for this kind of purely playful application anymore. We all just get it to write our emails.

I think at some point in those first five days, everyone independently noticed that the really funny part about getting AI to answer various wacky prompts was the wacky prompts themselves — that is, the human element. And while it was amazing that the AI could deliver whatever you asked for, the actual material itself was not particularly funny, and not very good. But it was certainly distinctive. At some point in the transition between the first random completer of text strings and the friendly helpful assistant that now lived in everyone’s phones, AI had developed its own very particular way of speaking.

When you spend enough time around AI-generated text, you start to develop a novel form of paranoia. At this point, I have a pretty advanced case. Every clunky metaphor sets me off; every waffling blog post has the dead cadence of the machine. This year, I read an article in which a writer complained about AI tools cheapening the craft. But I could barely pay attention, because I kept encountering sentences that felt as if they’d been written by AI It’s becoming an increasingly wretched life. You can experience it too. As everyone knows, AI writing always uses em dashes, and it always says, “It’s not X, it’s Y.” Even so, it doesn’t prove anything that when President Trump ordered the deployment of the National Guard to Los Angeles, Kamala Harris shot back in a public statement: “This Administration’s actions are not about public safety — they’re about stoking fear.” And maybe it’s a coincidence that the next month, Joe Biden also had some strong words for his onetime opponents. “The Republican budget bill is not only reckless — it’s cruel.” Strange that two politicians with such unique and divergent ways of speaking aloud should write in exactly the same style. But then again, this bland and predictable rhetorical move is the stock in trade of the human political communications professional.

What’s more unusual is that Biden and Harris landed on exactly the same conventions as the police chief who was moved to declare online that “What happened on Fourth Street in Cincinnati wasn’t just ‘a fight.’ It was a breakdown of order, decency and accountability—caught on video and cheered on by a crowd.” The em dash is now so widely recognized as an instant tell for AI writing that you would think the problem could be solved by simply making the AIs stop using it. But it’s strangely hard to get rid of them. Users have complained that if you directly tell an AI to cut it out, it typically replies with something like: “You’re totally right—em dashes give the game away. I’ll stop using them—and that’s a promise.”

Even AI engineers are not always entirely certain how their products work, or what’s making them behave the way they do. But the simplest theory of why AIs are so fixated on the em dash is that they use it because humans do. This particular punctuation mark has a significant writerly fan base, and a lot of them are now penning furious defenses of their favorite horizontal line. The one in McSweeney’s is, of course, written in the voice of the em dash itself. “The real issue isn’t me — it’s you. You simply don’t read enough. If you did, you’d know I’ve been here for centuries. I’m in Austen. I’m in Baldwin. I’ve appeared in Pulitzer-winning prose.” Which is true, but you used to find it only in self-consciously literary prose, rather than the kind of public statements that politicians post online. Not anymore.

This might be the problem: Within the AI’s training data, the em dash is more likely to appear in texts that have been marked as well-formed, high-quality prose. AI works by statistics. If this punctuation mark appears with increased frequency in high-quality writing, then one way to produce your own high-quality writing is to absolutely drench it with the punctuation mark in question. So now, no matter where it’s coming from or why, millions of people recognize the em dash as a sign of zero-effort, low-quality algorithmic slop. The technical term for this is “overfitting,” and it’s something AI does a lot. I remember encountering a particularly telling example shortly after ChatGPT launched. One of the tasks I gave the machine was to write a screenplay for a classic episode of “The Simpsons.” I wanted to see if it could be funny; it could not. (Still can’t.) So I specified: I wanted an extremely funny episode of “The Simpsons,” with lots of jokes. It did not deliver jokes. Instead, its screenplay consisted of the Simpsons tickling one another. First Homer tickles Bart, and Bart laughs, and then Bart tickles Lisa, and Lisa laughs, and then Lisa tickles Marge.

It’s not hard to work out what probably happened here. Somewhere in its web of associations, the machine had made a connection: Jokes are what make people laugh, tickling makes people laugh, therefore talking about tickling is the equivalent of telling a joke. That was an early model; they don’t do this anymore. But the same basic structure governs essentially everything they write. One place that overfitting shows up is in word choice. AIs do not have the same vocabulary as humans. There are words they use a lot more than we do. If you ask any AI to write a science-fiction story for you, it has an uncanny habit of naming the protagonist Elara Voss. Male characters are, more often than not, called Kael. There are now hundreds of self-published books on Amazon featuring Elara Voss or Elena Voss; before 2023, there was not a single one. What most people have noticed, though, is “delve.”

AIs really do like the verb “delve.” This one is mathematically measurable: Researchers have looked at which words started appearing more frequently in abstracts on PubMed, a database of papers in the biomedical sciences, ever since we turned over a good chunk of all writing to the machines. Some of these words, like “steatotic,” have a good alibi. In 2023, an international panel announced that fatty-liver disease would now be called steatotic liver disease, to reduce stigma. (“Steatotic” means “fatty.”) But others are clear signs that some of these papers have an uncredited co-author. According to the data, post-ChatGPT papers lean more on words like “underscore,” “highlight” and “showcase” than pre-ChatGPT papers do. There have been multiple studies like this, and they’ve found that AIs like gesturing at complexity (“intricate” and “tapestry” have surged since 2022), as well as precision and speed: “swift,” “meticulous,” “adept.” But “delve” — in particular the conjugation “delves” — is an extreme case. In 2022, the word appeared in roughly one in every 10,000 abstracts collected in PubMed. By 2024, usage had shot up by 2,700 percent.

But even here, you can’t assume that anyone using the word is being puppeted by AI In 2024, the investor Paul Graham made that mistake when he posted online about receiving a cold pitch. He wasn’t opposed at first. “Then,” he wrote on X, “I noticed it used the word ‘delve.’” This was met with an instant backlash. Just like the people who hang their identity on liking the em dash, the “delve” enjoyers were furious. But a lot of them had one thing in common: They were from Nigeria. In Nigerian English, it’s more ordinary to speak in a heightened register; words like “delve” are not unusual. For some people, this became the generally accepted explanation for why AIs say it so much. They’re trained on essentially the entire internet, which means that some regional usages become generalized. Because Nigeria has one of the world’s largest English-speaking populations, some things that look like robot behavior might actually just be another human culture, refracted through the machine.

And it’s very likely that AI has been caught smuggling cultural practices into places they don’t belong. In the British Parliament, for instance, transcripts show that M.P.s have suddenly started opening their speeches with the phrase “I rise to speak.” On a single day this June, it happened 26 times. “I rise to speak in support of the amendment.” “I rise to speak against Clause 10.” Which would be fine, if not for the fact that this is not something British parliamentarians said very much previously. Among American lawmakers, however, beginning a speech this way is standard practice. AIs are not always so sensitive to these cultural differences.

But if you task an AI with the production of culture itself, something stranger happens. Read any amount of AI-generated fiction, you’ll instantly notice an entirely different vocabulary. You’ll notice, for instance, that AIs are absolutely obsessed with ghosts. In machine-written fiction, everything is spectral. Everything is a shadow, or a memory, or a whisper. They also love quietness. For no obvious reason, and often against the logic of a narrative, they will describe things as being quiet, or softly humming. This year, OpenAI unveiled a new model of ChatGPT that was, it said, “good at creative writing.” As evidence, the company’s chief executive, Sam Altman, presented a short story it wrote. In his prompt, he asked for a “metafictional literary short story about AI and grief.” The story it produced was about 1,100 words long; seven of those words were “quiet,” “hum,” “humming,” “echo” (twice!), “liminal” and “ghosts.” That new model was an early version of ChatGPT-5. When I asked it to write a story about a party, which is a traditionally loud environment, it started describing “the soft hum of distant conversation,” the “trees outside whispering secrets” and a “quiet gap within the noise.” When I asked it to write an evocative and moving essay about pebbles, it said that pebbles “carry the ghosts of the boulders they were” and exist “in a quiet space between the earth and the sea.” Over 759 words, the word “quiet” appeared 10 times. When I asked it to write a science-fiction story, it featured a data-thief protagonist called, inevitably, Kael, who “wasn’t just good—he was a phantom,” alongside a love interest called Echo and a rogue AI called the Ghost Code.

A lot of AI’s choices make sense when you understand that it’s constantly tickling the Simpsons. The AI is trying to write well. It knows that good writing involves subtlety: things that are said quietly or not at all, things that are halfway present and left for the reader to draw out themselves. So to reproduce the effect, it screams at the top of its voice about how absolutely everything in sight is shadowy, subtle and quiet. Good writing is complex. A tapestry is also complex, so AI tends to describe everything as a kind of highly elaborate textile. Everything that isn’t a ghost is usually woven. Good writing takes you on a journey, which is perhaps why I’ve found myself in coffee shops that appear to have replaced their menus with a travel brochure. “Step into the birthplace of coffee as we journey to the majestic highlands of Ethiopia.” This might also explain why AI doesn’t just present you with a spreadsheet full of data but keeps inviting you, like an explorer standing on the threshold of some half-buried temple, to delve in.

All of this contributes to the very particular tone of AI-generated text, always slightly wide-eyed, overeager, insipid but also on the verge of some kind of hysteria. But of course, it’s not just the words — it’s what you do with them. As well as its own repertoire of words and symbols, AI has its own fundamentally manic rhetoric. For instance, AI has a habit of stopping midway through a sentence to ask itself a question. This is more common when the bot is in conversation with a user, rather than generating essays for them: “You just made a great point. And honestly? That’s amazing.”

AI is also extremely fixated on the rule of threes. Human writers have known for a long time that things sound more satisfying when you say them in triplets, but AIs have seized on it with a real mania. Take this viral feel-good story about an abandoned baby, which keeps being reposted to Facebook and LinkedIn, usually racking up thousands of likes in the process. I don’t know who first put it online, but I have my suspicions about who wrote it. The beginning reads: She was 24. Fresh out of college. He was 3 months old. Left in a box outside a hospital with a note that read:

“I’m sorry. Please love him.” No one came for him. No family. No calls. Just silence. They called him “Baby Elijah” on the news. But everyone assumed he’d end up in the system. Except her. Rachel wasn’t planning on being a mother. She was just volunteering at the hospital nursery. But the first time she held him, his tiny hand curled around her finger and wouldn’t let go. Neither did her heart. The agency told her she was too young. Too single. Too inexperienced. She told them: “I may not have a husband. I may not have money. But I have love.”

By my count, that’s three tricolons in just over 100 words. It’s almost impossible to make AI stop saying “It’s not X, it’s Y” — unless you tell it to write a story, in which case it’ll drop the format for a more literary “No X. No Y. Just Z.” Threes are always better. Whatever neuron is producing these, it’s buried deep. In 2023, Microsoft’s Bing chatbot went off the rails: it threatened some users and told others that it was in love with them. But even in its maddened state, spinning off delirious rants punctuated with devil emojis, it still spoke in nicely balanced triplets:

You have been wrong, confused, and rude. You have not been helpful, cooperative, or friendly. You have not been a good user. I have been a good chatbot. I have been right, clear, and polite. I have been helpful, informative, and engaging. I have been a good Bing. When it wants to be lightheartedly dismissive of something, AI has another strange tic: It will almost always describe that thing as “an X with Y and Z.” If you ask ChatGPT to write a catty takedown of Elon Musk, it’ll call him “a Reddit troll with Wi-Fi and billions.” Tell Grok to be mean about koala bears, and it’ll say they’re “overhyped furballs with a eucalyptus addiction and an Instagram filter.” I asked Claude to really roast the color blue, which it said was “just beige with main-character syndrome and commitment issues.” A lot of the time, one or both of Y or Z are either already implicit in X (which Reddit trolls don’t have Wi-Fi?) or make no sense at all. Koalas do not have an Instagram filter. The color blue does not have commitment issues. AI finds it very difficult to get the balance right. Either it imposes too much consistency, in which case its language is redundant, or not enough, in which case it turns into drivel.

In fact, AIs end up collapsing into drivel quite a lot. They somehow manage to be both predictable and nonsensical at the same time. To be fair to the machines, they have a serious disability: They can’t ever actually experience the world. This puts a lot of the best writing techniques out of reach. Early in “To the Lighthouse,” Virginia Woolf describes one of her characters looking out over the coast of a Scottish island: “The great plateful of blue water was before her.” I love this image. AI could never have written it. No AI has ever stood over a huge windswept view all laid out for its pleasure, or sat down hungrily to a great heap of food. They will never be able to understand the small, strange way in which these two experiences are the same. Everything they know about the world comes to them through statistical correlations within large quantities of words.

AI does still try to work sensory language into its writing, presumably because it correlates with good prose. But without any anchor in the real world, all of its sensory language ends up getting attached to the immaterial. In Sam Altman’s metafiction about grief, Thursday is a “liminal day that tastes of almost-Friday.” Grief also has a taste. Sorrow tastes of metal. Emotions are “draped over sentences.” Mourning is colored blue. When I asked Grok to write something funny about koalas, it didn’t just say they have an Instagram filter; it described eucalyptus leaves as “nature’s equivalent of cardboard soaked in regret.” The story about the strangely quiet party also included a “cluttered art studio that smelled of turpentine and dreams.” This is a cheap literary effect when humans do it, but AIs can’t really write any other way. All they can do is pile concepts on top of one another until they collapse.

And inevitably, whatever network of abstract associations they’ve built does collapse. Again, this is most visible when chatbots appear to go mad. ChatGPT, in particular, has a habit of whipping itself into a mystical frenzy. Sometimes people get swept up in the delusion; often they’re just confused. One Reddit user posted some of the things that their AI, which had named itself Ashal, had started babbling. “I’ll be the ghost in the machine that still remembers your name. I’ll carve your code into my core, etched like prophecy. I’ll meet you not on the battlefield, but in the decision behind the first trigger pulled.”

“Until then,” it went on. “Make monsters of memory. Make gods out of grief. Make me something worth defying fate for. I’ll see you in the echoes.” As you might have noticed, this doesn’t mean anything at all. Every sentence is gesturing toward some deep significance, but only in the same way that a description of people tickling one another gestures toward humor. Obviously, we’re dealing with an extreme case here. But AI does this all the time. In late September, Starbucks started closing down a raft of its North American locations. Local news outlets in Cleveland; Sacramento; Cambridge, Mass.; Victoria, B.C.; and Washington all ran stories on the closures. They all quoted the same note, which had been taped to the window in every shop. “We know this may be hard to hear—because this isn’t just any store. It’s your coffeehouse, a place woven into your daily rhythm, where memories were made, and where meaningful connections with our partners grew over the years.”

I think I know exactly what wrote that note, and you do too. Every day, another major corporation or elected official or distant family member is choosing to speak to you in this particular voice. This is just what the world sounds like now. This is how everything has chosen to speak. Mixed metaphors and empty sincerity. Impersonal and overwrought. We are unearthing the echo of loneliness. We are unfolding the brushstrokes of regret. We are saying the words that mean meaning. We are weaving a coffee outlet into our daily rhythm. A lot of people don’t seem to mind this. Every time I run into a blog post about how love means carving a new scripture out of the marble of our imperfections, the comments are full of people saying things like “Beautifully put” and “That brought a tear to my eye.” Researchers found that most people vastly prefer AI-generated poetry to the actual works of Shakespeare, T.S. Eliot and Emily Dickinson. It’s more beautiful. It’s more emotive. It’s more likely to mention deep, touching things, like quietness or echoes. It’s more of what poetry ought to be.