Strong quake of magnitude 7.0 jolts Canada, no causalities reported so far

An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 was registered near the Yukon-Alaska border in Canada on Saturday afternoon (local time) as reported by CBC.
CBC said that Earthquakes Canada registered a 7.0 magnitude earthquake near the Alaska-Yukon border that was five kilometres in depth.
According to CBC, in a social media post, Yukon Highways and Public Works shared that the South Klondike Highway will be closed starting at 5 pm from kilometre 24 to kilometre 106 and will remain closed overnight due to increased avalanche conditions. The road will be reassessed in the morning, and up-to-date details will be shared online.
CBC reported that Edwin Nissen, a Professor of Earth and Ocean Sciences at the University of Victoria, said earthquakes have been recorded in the same area in 1899, 1979, 2002 and 2017.
According to CBC, no injuries or damage have been reported so far.
