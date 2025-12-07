Strong quake of magnitude 7.0 jolts Canada, no causalities reported so far

An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 was registered near the Yukon-Alaska border in Canada on Saturday afternoon (local time) as reported by CBC.

CBC said that Earthquakes Canada registered a 7.0 magnitude earthquake near the Alaska-Yukon border that was five kilometres in depth.

According to CBC, in a social media post, Yukon Highways and Public Works shared that the South Klondike Highway will be closed starting at 5 pm from kilometre 24 to kilometre 106 and will remain closed overnight due to increased avalanche conditions. The road will be reassessed in the morning, and up-to-date details will be shared online.

CBC reported that Edwin Nissen, a Professor of Earth and Ocean Sciences at the University of Victoria, said earthquakes have been recorded in the same area in 1899, 1979, 2002 and 2017.