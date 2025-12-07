Home / World News / Strong quake of magnitude 7.0 jolts Canada, no causalities reported so far

Strong quake of magnitude 7.0 jolts Canada, no causalities reported so far

Earthquakes Canada registered a 7.0 magnitude earthquake near the Alaska-Yukon border that was five kilometres in depth

Earthquake
An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 was registered near the Yukon-Alaska border in Canada. (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)
ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 was registered near the Yukon-Alaska border in Canada on Saturday afternoon (local time) as reported by CBC.

CBC said that Earthquakes Canada registered a 7.0 magnitude earthquake near the Alaska-Yukon border that was five kilometres in depth.

According to CBC, in a social media post, Yukon Highways and Public Works shared that the South Klondike Highway will be closed starting at 5 pm from kilometre 24 to kilometre 106 and will remain closed overnight due to increased avalanche conditions. The road will be reassessed in the morning, and up-to-date details will be shared online.

CBC reported that Edwin Nissen, a Professor of Earth and Ocean Sciences at the University of Victoria, said earthquakes have been recorded in the same area in 1899, 1979, 2002 and 2017.

According to CBC, no injuries or damage have been reported so far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hong Kong votes in legislative election after deadly apartment fire

Trump's equity stake plan doesn't apply to big US defence firms: Boeing

Chernobyl shield loses confinement ability after drone strike: IAEA

Christmas celebrations return to Bethlehem after 2 years of war in Gaza

At least 12 killed in mass shooting at bar in South Africa's Pretoria

Topics :earthquakesEarthquakeCanada

First Published: Dec 07 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story