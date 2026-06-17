Why G7 nations are concerned about mounting global economic imbalances

France is using its G7 presidency to spotlight mounting global economic imbalances, as China's surging exports, chronic US deficits and Europe's weak investment risk exacerbating trade tensions and exposing the world economy to financial shocks.

Mismatches between global trade and capital flows have reached what French President Emmanuel Macron has called "unsustainable" levels, prompting him to put it on the agenda of theG7 leader's summit in Evian-les-Bains.

G7 finance ministers agreed last month coordinated action, long elusive in the broader G20 grouping, was needed and warned imbalances could otherwise unwind in a financial crisis.

Here are some of the main concerns: