Home / World News / 'Will introduce resolution to recognise significance of Diwali in US'

'Will introduce resolution to recognise significance of Diwali in US'

I am proud to announce that I am reintroducing a bipartisan resolution to recognise the enormous religious, cultural, and historical significance of Diwali, Raja Krishnamoorthi said

Press Trust of India Washington
Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 8:34 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on Thursday announced his plans to introduce a Diwali resolution in the US House of Representatives to recognise the festival of lights.

For Sikhs, Jains, and Hindus across the world and here in the United States, Diwali is a festival for gratitude as well as a celebration of the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil, Krishnamoorthi said in a statement.

Each year, Diwali is celebrated by millions of Americans of Indian descent, as well as hundreds of millions more people across the world. This year, the festival will be celebrated on Sunday, November 12.

I am proud to announce that I am reintroducing a bipartisan resolution to recognise the enormous religious, cultural, and historical significance of Diwali, he said.

I hope my colleagues from both parties will join me in this effort and in wishing a safe and happy Diwali to all the families that will be gathering with their loved ones to light lamps and to pray for good health and peace," Krishnamoorthi said.

He also released a draft of the proposed Diwali resolution, which recognises and appreciates the religious diversity in India and the United States, and acknowledges and supports the relationship of collaboration and respect between the two countries.

Also Read

Amara Raja Batteries rebrands as Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd

Amara Raja launches gigafactory in Telangana to produce lithium ion battery

Mango Festival returns to Delhi after three years, all you need to know

India-US ties is 'important for security, prosperity of world': US lawmaker

India, US should provide an alternative to Chinese model: Krishnamoorthi

US, Qatar agree to prevent disbursal of recently unfrozen Iranian funds

Israel-Hamas war: EU asks X for information on hate speech, illegal content

At least 45 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on refugee camp

US has no plans to send troops to Israel following attack: White House

US: Officials briefly order evacuation of Middleton after gas line explodes

Topics :Raja KrishnamoorthiDiwaliUnited StatesUS Congress

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 8:34 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP leader Bandi dares AIMIM to contest outside Hyderabad

Madhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup: Rohit surpasses Gayle for most sixes in international cricket

India News

World Cup 2023: Special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad for Ind-Pak match

Power utilities to offer subsidised tariff for Durga, Navratri Pandals

Economy News

NPCI Int'l to develop UAE's domestic card scheme in partnership deal

IMF projects inflation, growth risks if Israel-Hamas conflict widens

Next Story