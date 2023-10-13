Home / World News / US has no plans to send troops to Israel following attack: White House

US has no plans to send troops to Israel following attack: White House

Kirby also said there have been ongoing conversations with Israel about the continued need for continued flow of humanitarian assistance" into Gaza

AP Washington
John Kirby

Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 7:52 AM IST
The US has no plans to send troops to Israel, White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said Thursday.

There is no intention, no plan, and frankly, no desire by the Israelis, he said.

Kirby also said there have been ongoing conversations with Israel about the continued need for continued flow of humanitarian assistance" into Gaza.

He said establishing corridors to provide safe passage out of Gaza for civilians is the right thing to do for innocent victims who are actually being held hostage as well by Hamas.

Topics :United StatesIsrael-PalestineHamasGaza conflictWhite House

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 7:52 AM IST

