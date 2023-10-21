Home / World News / Will use 2nd IMF tranche to settle outstanding credit: Sri Lanka minister

Will use 2nd IMF tranche to settle outstanding credit: Sri Lanka minister

Sri Lanka is now in a position to receive the second tranche of USD 330 million upon approval of the Staff-Level Agreement by the IMF Executive Board

Press Trust of India Colombo
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2023 | 4:48 PM IST
Sri Lanka would utilise the IMF's second tranche of the bailout deal to settle arrears owed to multilateral creditors while expediting the debt restructuring process, state minister of finance Shehan Semasinghe has said.

The Staff-Level Agreement will enable the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and other multilateral financial institutions to make the remaining payments, further expediting debt restructuring efforts with international partners, Semasinghe said in a statement on Friday.

The IMF had, in March this year, approved a 48-month, $2.9 billion extended arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) to support Sri Lanka's economic policies and reforms.

It said, despite showing early signs of stabilisation, the full economic recovery was not yet assured.

Sri Lanka's external position had weakened as a result of the prolonged debt restructuring discussions and reserve accumulation has slowed in recent months.

Sri Lanka needed to increase revenues and signal better governance by adopting needed tax measures.

The IMF said it wanted to be sure that debt sustainability is being restored in Sri Lanka. The debt targets had been set in the IMF programme when it started in March. The targets involved debt stock, with respect to debt service in domestic and in foreign currency and also with respect to debt relief that is needed within the programme period, the IMF stated on Friday.

Topics :sri lankaIMFGlobal economy

First Published: Oct 21 2023 | 4:48 PM IST

