Wisconsin teen killed parents to fund plot to assassinate Trump, FBI says

A 17-year-old Wisconsin boy has been charged for fatally shooting his mother and stepfather in what authorities say was a plan to finance an attempt to assassinate former President Donald J Trump and overthrow the US government.

According to a report by AFP, Nikita Casap was arrested last month in Kansas after being on the run. He had taken $14,000 in cash, passports, and the family dog after allegedly killing his mother, Tatiana Casap (35), and stepfather, Donald Mayer (51), in their home near Milwaukee in February. Police found the decomposed bodies on February 28 after family members asked for a welfare check.

Casap is currently in the Waukesha County jail on a $1 million bond and is expected in court next month to enter a plea.

Federal documents, which were unsealed on Friday, reveal more disturbing details. The FBI says Casap had been planning the murders and had bought a drone and explosives. He also wrote a hateful manifesto, praised Adolf Hitler, and spoke about killing Trump and collapsing the government.

“Casap appears to have written a manifesto calling for the assassination of the President of the US. He was in touch with other parties about his plan to kill the President and overthrow the government of the US,” the federal warrant says, according to the AFP.

“The killing of his parents appeared to be an effort to obtain the financial means and autonomy necessary to carry out his plan.”

Authorities say he shared his ideas with others online, including a Russian-speaking contact, and talked about escaping to Ukraine. According to the warrant, Casap’s writings included thoughts about “getting rid of the President and perhaps the Vice president” to start a government collapse.

In court last month, his lawyer Nicole Ostrowski pointed out his young age and tried to drop some charges. “He is young, he is still in high school,” she said on March 12.

Casap also faces charges for hiding a corpse, theft, and using someone else’s identity to get money. Prosecutors say the parents were likely killed weeks before they were found, and their bodies had to be identified using dental records. This case is still developing as both county and federal authorities continue their investigations.

[With inputs from AFP]